The Best Celebrity Brands to Shop at Walmart: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Be an Icon by Paris Hilton and More

Beautiful Drew Barrymore
Walmart
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:45 AM PDT, April 30, 2024

Find buys for yourself and your home from some of your favorite celebrities at Walmart.

You already know that Walmart is a great place to shop on a budget. But one thing about the mass retailer might surprise you. Not only is Walmart one of the most affordable places to shop, but did you know the big box store is also brimming with star power? A host of celebs have chosen Walmart to house their beauty, fashion and home goods lines. 

Drew Barrymore does double duty at Walmart with her beauty line Flower and home line Beautiful. Miranda Lambert brings attitude to homes across the nation with her line, Wanda June Home. Kendall and Kylie Jenner bring their LA style with Kendall + Kylie clothing. John Legend makes skincare designed for melanin-rich skin with Loved01. Paris Hilton sells pretty-in-pink kitchenware with her Be An Icon collection, and Sofia Vergara is here to make your curves look great in Sofia Jeans

Familiarize yourself with some of the best celebrity brands at Walmart below. Click the brand name to shop all or check out some of our suggestions to try these brands out for yourself. In typical Walmart fashion, they won't break the bank.

Beautiful — Drew Barrymore

Double the fun: Drew Barrymore's affordable beauty line Flower and her good-looking kitchenware line Beautiful are both available at Walmart. As its name implies, Beautiful's kitchen appliances, cookware and tools are cute enough to leave out on the counter.

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology

Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's home line. Ideal for serving five to seven people, the Beautiful Air Fryer promises to preheat food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. 

Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display

Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display
Walmart

Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display

Cook up breakfast in an instant with this sleek and stylish 2-slice toaster. It comes with seven different cooking options, so you can toast your bread according to your personal taste.

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Walmart

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

Start your day with a fresh cup of java using this touchscreen programmable coffee maker that's pretty in porcini.

Flower — Drew Barrymore

Flower is an affordable, cruelty-free makeup line for the eyes, lips and face. Some Walmart bestsellers include Flower's powder blush, setting spray and mascara.

Flower Beauty Seal the Deal Setting Spray Luminizing

Flower Beauty Seal the Deal Setting Spray Luminizing
Walmart

Flower Beauty Seal the Deal Setting Spray Luminizing

Don't miss Barrymore's makeup line. Reviewers love this setting spray that offers a luminizing look.

Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush

Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush
Walmart

Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush

These adorable blushes have a rose design in honor of the Flower brand. They come in a range of colors.

Flower Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara

Flower Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara
Walmart

Flower Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara

This volumizing and lengthening mascara has 360-degree spiked bristles to prevent clumps.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Wanda June Home — Miranda Lambert 

Miranda Lambert's southern-inspired Wanda June Home includes kitchenware and decor. Many items offer a touch of Lambert's humor.

Wanda June Home Bless Your Heart 2 Piece Doormat Set

Wanda June Home Bless Your Heart 2 Piece Doormat Set
Walmart

Wanda June Home Bless Your Heart 2 Piece Doormat Set

Welcome your guests with a double-layered doormat that reads "bless your heart."

Wanda June Home Bronzed Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Grill Pan by Miranda Lambert

Wanda June Home Bronzed Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Grill Pan by Miranda Lambert
Walmart

Wanda June Home Bronzed Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Grill Pan by Miranda Lambert

You can enjoy perfectly charred steaks and veggies using this pre-seasoned cast iron grill pan.

Wanda June Home Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug

Wanda June Home Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug
Walmart

Wanda June Home Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug

This stunning blue and ivory rug comes in two sizes.

$85 and up

Shop Now

Kendall + Kylie — Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The Jenner sisters launched their Walmart line of clothing, shoes and accessories back in 2018, and some styles are still available to shop today. 

Kendall + Kylie Juniors Cable Tank Top and Cardigan

Kendall + Kylie Juniors Cable Tank Top and Cardigan
Walmart

Kendall + Kylie Juniors Cable Tank Top and Cardigan

Look cute without the effort in this matching set.

Kendall + Kylie Sunglasses

Kendall + Kylie Sunglasses
Walmart

Kendall + Kylie Sunglasses

Pop on these neutral shades to protect your eyes from the spring sunshine. 

$61 $42

Shop Now

Kendall + Kylie Gold Watch Set

Kendall + Kylie Gold Watch Set
Walmart

Kendall + Kylie Gold Watch Set

This chain band watch pairs with a gold-tone bracelet set.

Loved01 — John Legend

Loved01 is John Legend's skincare line designed for melanin-rich skin. According to the brand, the products are free of synthetic fragrances and artificial colors.

Loved01 Face and Body Wash

Loved01 Face and Body Wash
Walmart

Loved01 Face and Body Wash

Cleanse your skin of impurities while leaving it smooth and hydrated thanks to an infusion of jojoba, sea buckthorn and rosehip oils.

Loved01 Face and Body Oil

Loved01 Face and Body Oil
Walmart

Loved01 Face and Body Oil

"This Face & Body Oil is amazing," raved one five-star reviewer. "It's got a silky smooth texture that goes on easy and absorbs quickly. And the best part? It leaves my skin feeling soft and radiant all day long. I don't have to worry about any dryness or dullness, because this oil has got me covered."

Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser

Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser
Walmart

Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser

This bamboo powder exfoliating cleanser for the face and body employs sea buckthorn oil and aloe vera for moisture.

Be An Icon — Paris Hilton 

Paris Hilton's gold-trimmed pink kitchenware at Walmart is iconic. Hilton loves experimenting in the kitchen and this line captures her signature style.

Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set

Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set
Walmart

Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set

Turn heads in the kitchen with Paris Hilton's 10-piece Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cookware set. The lids feature shiny gold heart knobs for that extra touch of glam. 

Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
Walmart

Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

Get every kitchen knife a stylish chef needs in this adorable set, complete with a heart-shaped block. 

$69 $49

Shop Now

Paris Hilton Microwave Popcorn Popper

Paris Hilton Microwave Popcorn Popper
Walmart

Paris Hilton Microwave Popcorn Popper

Simply pour kernels in this genius microwave popcorn popper for homemade popcorn without the mess.

$20 $15

Shop Now

Sofia Jeans — Sofia Vergara

Find jeans and clothes that flatter your curves with Sofia Vergara's Sofia Jeans. Vergara takes inspiration from the many women in her family when working on Sofia Jeans.

Sofia Jeans Marisol Curvy Bootcut Super High Rise Jeans

Sofia Jeans Marisol Curvy Bootcut Super High Rise Jeans
Walmart

Sofia Jeans Marisol Curvy Bootcut Super High Rise Jeans

Enhance your curves in these high-rise bootcut jeans.

Sofia Jeans Seamlessly Smoothing Off the Shoulder Bodysuit

Sofia Jeans Seamlessly Smoothing Off the Shoulder Bodysuit
Walmart

Sofia Jeans Seamlessly Smoothing Off the Shoulder Bodysuit

This thong bodysuit comes in a comfy stretchy material and has a band at the neckline to keep it from slipping.

Sofia Jeans Sandra One Piece Swimsuit

Sofia Jeans Sandra One Piece Swimsuit
Walmart

Sofia Jeans Sandra One Piece Swimsuit

This ribbed one-piece has flattering underwire bra cups and a cheeky fit.

