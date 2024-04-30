Find buys for yourself and your home from some of your favorite celebrities at Walmart.
You already know that Walmart is a great place to shop on a budget. But one thing about the mass retailer might surprise you. Not only is Walmart one of the most affordable places to shop, but did you know the big box store is also brimming with star power? A host of celebs have chosen Walmart to house their beauty, fashion and home goods lines.
Drew Barrymore does double duty at Walmart with her beauty line Flower and home line Beautiful. Miranda Lambert brings attitude to homes across the nation with her line, Wanda June Home. Kendall and Kylie Jenner bring their LA style with Kendall + Kylie clothing. John Legend makes skincare designed for melanin-rich skin with Loved01. Paris Hilton sells pretty-in-pink kitchenware with her Be An Icon collection, and Sofia Vergara is here to make your curves look great in Sofia Jeans.
Familiarize yourself with some of the best celebrity brands at Walmart below. Click the brand name to shop all or check out some of our suggestions to try these brands out for yourself. In typical Walmart fashion, they won't break the bank.
Beautiful — Drew Barrymore
Double the fun: Drew Barrymore's affordable beauty line Flower and her good-looking kitchenware line Beautiful are both available at Walmart. As its name implies, Beautiful's kitchen appliances, cookware and tools are cute enough to leave out on the counter.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's home line. Ideal for serving five to seven people, the Beautiful Air Fryer promises to preheat food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.
Beautiful 2 Slice Toaster with Touch-Activated Display
Cook up breakfast in an instant with this sleek and stylish 2-slice toaster. It comes with seven different cooking options, so you can toast your bread according to your personal taste.
Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Start your day with a fresh cup of java using this touchscreen programmable coffee maker that's pretty in porcini.
Flower — Drew Barrymore
Flower is an affordable, cruelty-free makeup line for the eyes, lips and face. Some Walmart bestsellers include Flower's powder blush, setting spray and mascara.
Flower Beauty Seal the Deal Setting Spray Luminizing
Don't miss Barrymore's makeup line. Reviewers love this setting spray that offers a luminizing look.
Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush
These adorable blushes have a rose design in honor of the Flower brand. They come in a range of colors.
Flower Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara
This volumizing and lengthening mascara has 360-degree spiked bristles to prevent clumps.
Wanda June Home — Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert's southern-inspired Wanda June Home includes kitchenware and decor. Many items offer a touch of Lambert's humor.
Wanda June Home Bless Your Heart 2 Piece Doormat Set
Welcome your guests with a double-layered doormat that reads "bless your heart."
Wanda June Home Bronzed Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Grill Pan by Miranda Lambert
You can enjoy perfectly charred steaks and veggies using this pre-seasoned cast iron grill pan.
Wanda June Home Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug
This stunning blue and ivory rug comes in two sizes.
Kendall + Kylie — Kendall and Kylie Jenner
The Jenner sisters launched their Walmart line of clothing, shoes and accessories back in 2018, and some styles are still available to shop today.
Kendall + Kylie Juniors Cable Tank Top and Cardigan
Look cute without the effort in this matching set.
Kendall + Kylie Sunglasses
Pop on these neutral shades to protect your eyes from the spring sunshine.
Kendall + Kylie Gold Watch Set
This chain band watch pairs with a gold-tone bracelet set.
Loved01 — John Legend
Loved01 is John Legend's skincare line designed for melanin-rich skin. According to the brand, the products are free of synthetic fragrances and artificial colors.
Loved01 Face and Body Wash
Cleanse your skin of impurities while leaving it smooth and hydrated thanks to an infusion of jojoba, sea buckthorn and rosehip oils.
Loved01 Face and Body Oil
"This Face & Body Oil is amazing," raved one five-star reviewer. "It's got a silky smooth texture that goes on easy and absorbs quickly. And the best part? It leaves my skin feeling soft and radiant all day long. I don't have to worry about any dryness or dullness, because this oil has got me covered."
Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser
This bamboo powder exfoliating cleanser for the face and body employs sea buckthorn oil and aloe vera for moisture.
Be An Icon — Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's gold-trimmed pink kitchenware at Walmart is iconic. Hilton loves experimenting in the kitchen and this line captures her signature style.
Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set
Turn heads in the kitchen with Paris Hilton's 10-piece Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cookware set. The lids feature shiny gold heart knobs for that extra touch of glam.
Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
Get every kitchen knife a stylish chef needs in this adorable set, complete with a heart-shaped block.
Paris Hilton Microwave Popcorn Popper
Simply pour kernels in this genius microwave popcorn popper for homemade popcorn without the mess.
Sofia Jeans — Sofia Vergara
Find jeans and clothes that flatter your curves with Sofia Vergara's Sofia Jeans. Vergara takes inspiration from the many women in her family when working on Sofia Jeans.
Sofia Jeans Marisol Curvy Bootcut Super High Rise Jeans
Enhance your curves in these high-rise bootcut jeans.
Sofia Jeans Seamlessly Smoothing Off the Shoulder Bodysuit
This thong bodysuit comes in a comfy stretchy material and has a band at the neckline to keep it from slipping.
Sofia Jeans Sandra One Piece Swimsuit
This ribbed one-piece has flattering underwire bra cups and a cheeky fit.