You already know that Walmart is a great place to shop on a budget. But one thing about the mass retailer might surprise you. Not only is Walmart one of the most affordable places to shop, but did you know the big box store is also brimming with star power? A host of celebs have chosen Walmart to house their beauty, fashion and home goods lines.

Drew Barrymore does double duty at Walmart with her beauty line Flower and home line Beautiful. Miranda Lambert brings attitude to homes across the nation with her line, Wanda June Home. Kendall and Kylie Jenner bring their LA style with Kendall + Kylie clothing. John Legend makes skincare designed for melanin-rich skin with Loved01. Paris Hilton sells pretty-in-pink kitchenware with her Be An Icon collection, and Sofia Vergara is here to make your curves look great in Sofia Jeans.

Familiarize yourself with some of the best celebrity brands at Walmart below. Click the brand name to shop all or check out some of our suggestions to try these brands out for yourself. In typical Walmart fashion, they won't break the bank.

Beautiful — Drew Barrymore

Double the fun: Drew Barrymore's affordable beauty line Flower and her good-looking kitchenware line Beautiful are both available at Walmart. As its name implies, Beautiful's kitchen appliances, cookware and tools are cute enough to leave out on the counter.

Flower — Drew Barrymore

Flower is an affordable, cruelty-free makeup line for the eyes, lips and face. Some Walmart bestsellers include Flower's powder blush, setting spray and mascara.

Wanda June Home — Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert's southern-inspired Wanda June Home includes kitchenware and decor. Many items offer a touch of Lambert's humor.

Kendall + Kylie — Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The Jenner sisters launched their Walmart line of clothing, shoes and accessories back in 2018, and some styles are still available to shop today.

Loved01 — John Legend

Loved01 is John Legend's skincare line designed for melanin-rich skin. According to the brand, the products are free of synthetic fragrances and artificial colors.

Loved01 Face and Body Oil Walmart Loved01 Face and Body Oil "This Face & Body Oil is amazing," raved one five-star reviewer. "It's got a silky smooth texture that goes on easy and absorbs quickly. And the best part? It leaves my skin feeling soft and radiant all day long. I don't have to worry about any dryness or dullness, because this oil has got me covered." $15 Shop Now

Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser Walmart Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser This bamboo powder exfoliating cleanser for the face and body employs sea buckthorn oil and aloe vera for moisture. $15 Shop Now

Be An Icon — Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's gold-trimmed pink kitchenware at Walmart is iconic. Hilton loves experimenting in the kitchen and this line captures her signature style.

Sofia Jeans — Sofia Vergara

Find jeans and clothes that flatter your curves with Sofia Vergara's Sofia Jeans. Vergara takes inspiration from the many women in her family when working on Sofia Jeans.