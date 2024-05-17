There aren’t many things better than lounging by the pool, a backyard cookout, or cozying up with a book on your balcony. With summer on the way, so is the seasonal craving to give our outdoor spaces a makeover. Luckily, Walmart's summer savings feature tons of patio furniture deals to get our backyards in order for days spent outside.

Shop Walmart's Patio Furniture Deals

Whether you’re just looking for a couple of Adirondack chairs to complete your porch or need a full patio dining setup before it's time for Memorial Day hosting, there are plenty of Walmart deals on comfortable outdoor furniture pieces. Even if you're working with limited space, Walmart's summer savings on patio furniture have you covered.

All the best-selling finds at Walmart are affordable and easy to assemble without compromising style or quality. Right now, you can save up to 70% on weatherproof sectionals, chairs and tables to create your own private oasis for a much-needed vitamin D boost this season.

Spend the longer, sunnier days entertaining in your backyard and dining alfresco with friends and family. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals at Walmart today to make the most of your outdoor space for Memorial Day weekend.

Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. $600 $185 Shop Now

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair Walmart Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair This comfortable rocking chair made of popular HDPE material for long use will complete your porch or outdoor patio, with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back. $240 $127 Shop Now

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set Walmart Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space. $1,000 $420 Shop Now

