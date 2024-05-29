Here are the best deals on inflatable pools right now to splish and splash in the backyard all summer.
Once temperatures start to rise, inflatable pools become an affordable alternative to beat the heat compared to a costly in-ground pool. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool this summer.
From family-sized designs to individual loungers for one, there are inflatable pool options around the web for kids and adults alike. Better still, many retailers are offering an array of discounts on inflatable pools to help you save on your new backyard escape. The best deals on inflatable pools start at just $17, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.
We've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools from around the web, including markdowns from Amazon, Target, Wayfair and more. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits for the occasion. Below, shop the best inflatable pools on sale right now.
The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now
Bestway Fast Set Paradise Palms 15' x 33" Round Inflatable Outdoor Swimming Pool
Feel like you're in a tropical paradise with this pool the whole family can enjoy.
Teamson Kids Inflatable Castle with Kiddie Pool
The coolest part of this inflatable pink castle with built-in sprinklers is that the base works as a kiddie pool.
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Dream Kiddie Pool
This inflatable pool inspired by Malibu Barbie is stylish and colorful.
Intex 7.08' x 30 " Family Lounge Pool and Pump
Kick back and relax on the built-in bench inside this inflatable swimming pool.
Intex Kiddie Pool - Kid's Summer Sunset Glow Design
The colorful rings of this kiddie pool will make a statement in your yard.
Intex 15 x48" Inflatable Pool With Ladder, Pump and Maintenance Kit
This 12' x 30" inflatable pool comes with a cartridge filter pump, so you don't have to worry about dirt and debris ruining your pool time.
Funboy Tropical Palm Kiddie Pool
The tropical print on this kiddie pool from Funboy is perfect for summer.
Higemz 2.2 ft x 10 ft x 9.2 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool
While it isn't as deep as some pools, it still fits several bodies and has comfy seats for the adults.
Sellotz Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
Ideal families, this inflatable pool can hold up to two adults and three children at one time.
Funboy Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool
Big enough to fit two adults, this adorable heart-shaped pink pool is Insta-worthy.
Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
With its 120" x 72" x 22" size and 312 gallon water capacity, the Sineau inflatable swimming pool can hold up to two adults and up to five kids, so everyone can enjoy a splashing pool party in the backyard.
Higemz 1.7 ft x 5.8 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool
Shade yourself from the sun with this above-ground pool that features a large canopy.
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable family pool at a discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.
Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool
This inflatable round pool set offers an ideal place for all ages to relax and play all summer long. The DuraPlus enhanced 3-layer liner is reinforced to prevent punctures and increase the pool's durability.
Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool
Dip your toes or whole entire body into this colorful pool with a tie-dye pattern.
Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float
While this lounger works great as a pool float, it can also be filled with water for a personal lounging pool.
StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights
Elevate your summer nights with this solar-powered inflatable pool, designed to illuminate your yard with vibrant colors.
Skonyon 15ft x 35in Inflatable Pool
You can fit up to seven people inside this colorful above-ground pool.
