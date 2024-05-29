Shop
Sales & Deals

The 18 Best Inflatable Pool Deals to Help You Beat the Summer Heat — Starting at $17

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Inflatable Pool Deals for Summer Fun
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:32 PM PDT, May 29, 2024

Here are the best deals on inflatable pools right now to splish and splash in the backyard all summer.

Once temperatures start to rise, inflatable pools become an affordable alternative to beat the heat compared to a costly in-ground pool. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool this summer.

From family-sized designs to individual loungers for one, there are inflatable pool options around the web for kids and adults alike. Better still, many retailers are offering an array of discounts on inflatable pools to help you save on your new backyard escape. The best deals on inflatable pools start at just $17, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.

We've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools from around the web, including markdowns from Amazon, Target, Wayfair and more. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits for the occasion. Below, shop the best inflatable pools on sale right now.

The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now

Bestway Fast Set Paradise Palms 15' x 33" Round Inflatable Outdoor Swimming Pool

Bestway Fast Set Paradise Palms 15' x 33" Round Inflatable Outdoor Swimming Pool
Target

Bestway Fast Set Paradise Palms 15' x 33" Round Inflatable Outdoor Swimming Pool

Feel like you're in a tropical paradise with this pool the whole family can enjoy.

$223 $151

Shop Now

Teamson Kids Inflatable Castle with Kiddie Pool

Teamson Kids Inflatable Castle with Kiddie Pool
Wayfair

Teamson Kids Inflatable Castle with Kiddie Pool

The coolest part of this inflatable pink castle with built-in sprinklers is that the base works as a kiddie pool.

$160 $148

Shop Now

Funboy x Malibu Barbie Dream Kiddie Pool

Funboy x Malibu Barbie Dream Kiddie Pool
Funboy

Funboy x Malibu Barbie Dream Kiddie Pool

This inflatable pool inspired by Malibu Barbie is stylish and colorful.

$59 $44

With code summer

Shop Now

Intex 7.08' x 30 " Family Lounge Pool and Pump

Intex 7.08' x 30 " Family Lounge Pool and Pump
Wayfair

Intex 7.08' x 30 " Family Lounge Pool and Pump

Kick back and relax on the built-in bench inside this inflatable swimming pool.

$132 $68

Shop Now

Intex Kiddie Pool - Kid's Summer Sunset Glow Design

Intex Kiddie Pool - Kid's Summer Sunset Glow Design
Amazon

Intex Kiddie Pool - Kid's Summer Sunset Glow Design

The colorful rings of this kiddie pool will make a statement in your yard.

$23 $17

Shop Now

Intex 15 x48" Inflatable Pool With Ladder, Pump and Maintenance Kit

Intex 15 x48" Inflatable Pool With Ladder, Pump and Maintenance Kit
Wayfair

Intex 15 x48" Inflatable Pool With Ladder, Pump and Maintenance Kit

This 12' x 30" inflatable pool comes with a cartridge filter pump, so you don't have to worry about dirt and debris ruining your pool time.

$880 $370

Shop Now

Funboy Tropical Palm Kiddie Pool

Funboy Tropical Palm Kiddie Pool
Funboy

Funboy Tropical Palm Kiddie Pool

The tropical print on this kiddie pool from Funboy is perfect for summer.

$59 $44

With code SUMMER

Shop Now

Higemz 2.2 ft x 10 ft x 9.2 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool

Higemz 2.2 ft x 10 ft x 9.2 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool
Wayfair

Higemz 2.2 ft x 10 ft x 9.2 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool

While it isn't as deep as some pools, it still fits several bodies and has comfy seats for the adults. 

$274 $177

Shop Now

Sellotz Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

Sellotz Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
Amazon

Sellotz Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

Ideal families, this inflatable pool can hold up to two adults and three children at one time.

$110 $70

Shop Now

Funboy Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool

Funboy Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool
Funboy

Funboy Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool

Big enough to fit two adults, this adorable heart-shaped pink pool is Insta-worthy.

$99 $74

with code summer

Shop Now

Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
Amazon

Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

With its 120" x 72" x 22" size and 312 gallon water capacity, the Sineau inflatable swimming pool can hold up to two adults and up to five kids, so everyone can enjoy a splashing pool party in the backyard.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Higemz 1.7 ft x 5.8 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool

Higemz 1.7 ft x 5.8 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool
Wayfair

Higemz 1.7 ft x 5.8 ft Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Inflatable Pool

Shade yourself from the sun with this above-ground pool that features a large canopy. 

$416 $226

Shop Now

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Amazon

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool

Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable family pool at a discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.

$74 $43

Shop Now

Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool

Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool
Amazon

Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool

This inflatable round pool set offers an ideal place for all ages to relax and play all summer long. The DuraPlus enhanced 3-layer liner is reinforced to prevent punctures and increase the pool's durability.

$160 $105

Shop Now

Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool

Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool
Funboy

Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool

Dip your toes or whole entire body into this colorful pool with a tie-dye pattern.

Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float

Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float
Amazon

Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float

While this lounger works great as a pool float, it can also be filled with water for a personal lounging pool.

$50 $43

Shop Now

StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights

StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights
Amazon

StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights

Elevate your summer nights with this solar-powered inflatable pool, designed to illuminate your yard with vibrant colors.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Skonyon 15ft x 35in Inflatable Pool

Skonyon 15ft x 35in Inflatable Pool
Target

Skonyon 15ft x 35in Inflatable Pool

You can fit up to seven people inside this colorful above-ground pool.

$680 $170

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

Best Lists

The 14 Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

The 15 Best Outdoor Dining Sets to Shop Ahead of Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Outdoor Dining Sets to Shop Ahead of Summer

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for Your Summer Days by the Water

Best Lists

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for Your Summer Days by the Water

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Shop the Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

Home

Shop the Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

Style

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

The 15 Best Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Spring

Home

The 15 Best Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Spring

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon

Tags: