Elevate your outdoor space with Amazon's best Labor Day patio furniture deals available now.
With Labor Day weekend upon us, Amazon’s deals are hot with discounts on outdoor patio furniture. Whether you're looking to refresh your patio space for the final days of the season or planning ahead for next summer, you can save big on best-selling outdoor furniture this holiday weekend. From Adirondack chairs to wicker sofas, Amazon is slashing prices on everything you need to transform your backyard into the oasis of your dreams.
Not many things are better than spending time relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a party in your backyard. With discounts on patio furniture up to 60% off, you can score deals on pieces from Ashley, Christopher Knight Home, Walker Edison and more top brands.
Whether you're searching for a patio dining set, stylish egg chair, or comfy poolside recliners, we've gathered all the best Labor Day patio furniture deals available at Amazon now.
Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon
YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
This collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs and a table.
East Oak 4-Piece Courtyard Patio Furniture Set
This patio furniture package includes one loveseat, two single sofas, and a coffee table to create the perfect conversation set.
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to its durable, water-resistant wicker that's tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
U-MAX 7 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set
This wicker rattan set comes with a tea table and washable couch cushions.
Walker Edison Rendezvous Modern 6 Piece Solid Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set
Create an additional dining space on any deck or patio with this sturdy 6-piece dining set constructed from solid acacia hardwood. You can entertain additional guests with the hide-away butterfly leaf and three-seater bench.
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Resistant to weather, water and UV rays, this two-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio or balcony.
Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Save on Amazon's bestselling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one glass coffee table.
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Choose from 26 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Is there a better way than ending the day than chilling on the hammock with an ice-cold drink in hand?
Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set, 4-Pc Set
This set comes with two chairs, one bench, and one well-sized table to place wine, cocktails, snacks, and a light lunch or dinner for your whole family.
