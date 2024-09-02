Shop
Sales & Deals

Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2024: Save Up to 75% on West Elm, Pottery Barn, Burrow, Wayfair and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Labor Day Furniture Sales
West Elm
By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 2:38 PM PDT, September 2, 2024

Save on new furniture with the best Labor Day deals at West Elm, Target, Burrow, Wayfair and more.

With Labor Day in full swing, it's the perfect time to refresh your space inside and out for less. All of the best Labor Day furniture sales are live, which means it’s time to sit back, relax and shop.

Whether you are revamping your sanctuary for fall or moving into a new home, there are currently thousands of deals on mid-century, contemporary and coastal-inspired pieces to update every room. From modern bedroom essentials to sleek living room furniture and dining sets that will put you in the hosting spirit this fall, you'll find it all on sale. 

Right now, popular brands like West Elm, Wayfair, Burrow, and Ashley are offering steep discounts on the items you've been coveting all season. Labor Day is traditionally one of the best times to shop for big-ticket items like furniture and score the most incredible savings. Prices are being slashed on quality pieces that are sure to become long-lasting home staples.

To make the deal hunting easy, we've rounded up all the best Labor Day furniture sales of 2024 that are worth shopping today.

Best Labor Day 2024 Furniture Sales

West Elm Labor Day Sale

West Elm Labor Day Sale
West Elm

West Elm Labor Day Sale

Save up to 60% on mid-century furniture and decor at West Elm's Labor Day sale.

Up to 60% Off

Shop Now

Lulu and Georgia Labor Day Sale

Lulu and Georgia Labor Day Sale
Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia Labor Day Sale

Lulu and Georgia’s entire collection of furniture and homeware is 20% off sitewide now through September 3. Shop bestsellers for your living room, bedroom, bath and more.

20% Off

Shop Now

Wayfair Labor Day Sale

Wayfair Labor Day Sale
Wayfair

Wayfair Labor Day Sale

Wayfair is offering deep discounts during its Labor Day Clearance event. Save up to 70% on bedroom furniture, living room seating, dining tables and more furniture from top brands.

Up to 70% Off

Shop Now

Castlery Labor Day Sale

Castlery Labor Day Sale
Castlery

Castlery Labor Day Sale

Enjoy up to $550 off sitewide and up to 40% off sale picks during the Castelry Labor Day sale. You can save on sofas, tables, beds and more.

Up to $550 Off

Shop Now

Burrow Labor Day Sale

Burrow Labor Day Sale
Burrow

Burrow Labor Day Sale

Save up to 60% off sofas, dining tables, accent chairs and more at Burrow.

Up to 60% Off

Shop Now

Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale

Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale
Ashley

Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale

Ashley’s Labor Day Furniture sale has doorbusters starting at $199. Save big on beds, dining room tables, sofas and more. When you shop the clearance up to 50% off, be sure to use the code LDDEAL for an extra 10% off.

Up to 60% Off

Shop Now

Apt2B Labor Day Sale

Apt2B Labor Day Sale
Apt2B

Apt2B Labor Day Sale

Apt2B is having one of its biggest sales of the year, offering up to 35% off on its furniture. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more. 

Up to 35% Off

Shop Now

Walmart Labor Day Sale

Walmart Labor Day Sale
Walmart

Walmart Labor Day Sale

The best deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale include mattresses, patio furniture and more at up to 65% off.

Up to 65% Off

Shop Now

Allform Labor Day Sale

Allform Labor Day Sale
Allform

Allform Labor Day Sale

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDW20. The Labor Day Sale gives savings on all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals. 

20% Off

With code LDW20

Shop Now

7th Avenue Labor Day Sale

7th Avenue Labor Day Sale
7th Avenue

7th Avenue Labor Day Sale

Save 10% off 7th Avenue's seating site-wide with the code LABORDAY. Score these savings now through September 2.

10% Off

With code LABORDAY

Shop Now

Home Depot Labor Day Sale

Home Depot Labor Day Sale
The Home Depot

Home Depot Labor Day Sale

Focus on your latest home improvement project with access to The Home Depot's Labor Day Deals Event. Save on patio furniture and more.

Up to 40% Off

Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Labor Day Sale

Raymour & Flanigan Labor Day Sale
Raymour & Flanigan’s

Raymour & Flanigan Labor Day Sale

Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 35% off items from decor and lighting to bedroom and living room furniture. 

Up to 35% Off

Shop Now

Target Labor Day Sale

Target Labor Day Sale
Target

Target Labor Day Sale

Save up to 50% on furniture for every room of your home at Target's sale. From your living room to your home office, there are thousands of pieces steeply discounted right now.

Up to 50% Off

Shop Now

Albany Park Labor Day Sale

Albany Park Labor Day Sale
Albany Park

Albany Park Labor Day Sale

The Albany Park Labor Day sale is offering up to 40% off every best-selling piece of furniture. 

Up to 40% Off

Shop Now

Frontgate Labor Day Sale

Frontgate Labor Day Sale
Frontgate

Frontgate Labor Day Sale

Don’t miss out on this Frontgate Labor Day event. Get up to 75% off sitewide and take advantage of extra savings on clearance items. Not to mention, Frontgate has some of the best bathroom and bedroom furniture around.

Up to 75% Off

Shop Now

Joybird Labor Day Sale

Joybird Labor Day Sale
Joybird

Joybird Labor Day Sale

Now through September 2, you can save up to 45% on Joybird's bestsellers, as well as get 35% off sitewide. 

Up to 45% Off

Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day SalesShop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop from Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop from Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Pottery Barn Labor Day Sale: The 15 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Today

Sales & Deals

Pottery Barn Labor Day Sale: The 15 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Today

The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon

The 25 Best Wayfair Labor Day Deals on Furniture, Mattresses and More

Sales & Deals

The 25 Best Wayfair Labor Day Deals on Furniture, Mattresses and More

Save Up to 40% on a New Sofa During Albany Park's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on a New Sofa During Albany Park's Labor Day Sale

Save 20% on Furniture and Decor at Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Furniture and Decor at Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale

Tags: