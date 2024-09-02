With Labor Day in full swing, it's the perfect time to refresh your space inside and out for less. All of the best Labor Day furniture sales are live, which means it’s time to sit back, relax and shop.

Whether you are revamping your sanctuary for fall or moving into a new home, there are currently thousands of deals on mid-century, contemporary and coastal-inspired pieces to update every room. From modern bedroom essentials to sleek living room furniture and dining sets that will put you in the hosting spirit this fall, you'll find it all on sale.

Right now, popular brands like West Elm, Wayfair, Burrow, and Ashley are offering steep discounts on the items you've been coveting all season. Labor Day is traditionally one of the best times to shop for big-ticket items like furniture and score the most incredible savings. Prices are being slashed on quality pieces that are sure to become long-lasting home staples.

To make the deal hunting easy, we've rounded up all the best Labor Day furniture sales of 2024 that are worth shopping today.

Best Labor Day 2024 Furniture Sales

Wayfair Labor Day Sale Wayfair Wayfair Labor Day Sale Wayfair is offering deep discounts during its Labor Day Clearance event. Save up to 70% on bedroom furniture, living room seating, dining tables and more furniture from top brands. Up to 70% Off Shop Now

Castlery Labor Day Sale Castlery Castlery Labor Day Sale Enjoy up to $550 off sitewide and up to 40% off sale picks during the Castelry Labor Day sale. You can save on sofas, tables, beds and more. Up to $550 Off Shop Now

Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale Ashley Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale Ashley’s Labor Day Furniture sale has doorbusters starting at $199. Save big on beds, dining room tables, sofas and more. When you shop the clearance up to 50% off, be sure to use the code LDDEAL for an extra 10% off. Up to 60% Off Shop Now

Apt2B Labor Day Sale Apt2B Apt2B Labor Day Sale Apt2B is having one of its biggest sales of the year, offering up to 35% off on its furniture. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more. Up to 35% Off Shop Now

Allform Labor Day Sale Allform Allform Labor Day Sale Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDW20. The Labor Day Sale gives savings on all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals. 20% Off With code LDW20 Shop Now

Target Labor Day Sale Target Target Labor Day Sale Save up to 50% on furniture for every room of your home at Target's sale. From your living room to your home office, there are thousands of pieces steeply discounted right now. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

Frontgate Labor Day Sale Frontgate Frontgate Labor Day Sale Don’t miss out on this Frontgate Labor Day event. Get up to 75% off sitewide and take advantage of extra savings on clearance items. Not to mention, Frontgate has some of the best bathroom and bedroom furniture around. Up to 75% Off Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Sign up for more deals here! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: