Save on new furniture with the best Labor Day deals at West Elm, Target, Burrow, Wayfair and more.
With Labor Day in full swing, it's the perfect time to refresh your space inside and out for less. All of the best Labor Day furniture sales are live, which means it’s time to sit back, relax and shop.
Whether you are revamping your sanctuary for fall or moving into a new home, there are currently thousands of deals on mid-century, contemporary and coastal-inspired pieces to update every room. From modern bedroom essentials to sleek living room furniture and dining sets that will put you in the hosting spirit this fall, you'll find it all on sale.
Right now, popular brands like West Elm, Wayfair, Burrow, and Ashley are offering steep discounts on the items you've been coveting all season. Labor Day is traditionally one of the best times to shop for big-ticket items like furniture and score the most incredible savings. Prices are being slashed on quality pieces that are sure to become long-lasting home staples.
To make the deal hunting easy, we've rounded up all the best Labor Day furniture sales of 2024 that are worth shopping today.
Best Labor Day 2024 Furniture Sales
West Elm Labor Day Sale
Save up to 60% on mid-century furniture and decor at West Elm's Labor Day sale.
Lulu and Georgia Labor Day Sale
Lulu and Georgia’s entire collection of furniture and homeware is 20% off sitewide now through September 3. Shop bestsellers for your living room, bedroom, bath and more.
Wayfair Labor Day Sale
Wayfair is offering deep discounts during its Labor Day Clearance event. Save up to 70% on bedroom furniture, living room seating, dining tables and more furniture from top brands.
Castlery Labor Day Sale
Enjoy up to $550 off sitewide and up to 40% off sale picks during the Castelry Labor Day sale. You can save on sofas, tables, beds and more.
Burrow Labor Day Sale
Save up to 60% off sofas, dining tables, accent chairs and more at Burrow.
Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale
Ashley’s Labor Day Furniture sale has doorbusters starting at $199. Save big on beds, dining room tables, sofas and more. When you shop the clearance up to 50% off, be sure to use the code LDDEAL for an extra 10% off.
Apt2B Labor Day Sale
Apt2B is having one of its biggest sales of the year, offering up to 35% off on its furniture. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Walmart Labor Day Sale
The best deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale include mattresses, patio furniture and more at up to 65% off.
Allform Labor Day Sale
Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDW20. The Labor Day Sale gives savings on all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals.
7th Avenue Labor Day Sale
Save 10% off 7th Avenue's seating site-wide with the code LABORDAY. Score these savings now through September 2.
Home Depot Labor Day Sale
Focus on your latest home improvement project with access to The Home Depot's Labor Day Deals Event. Save on patio furniture and more.
Raymour & Flanigan Labor Day Sale
Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 35% off items from decor and lighting to bedroom and living room furniture.
Target Labor Day Sale
Save up to 50% on furniture for every room of your home at Target's sale. From your living room to your home office, there are thousands of pieces steeply discounted right now.
Albany Park Labor Day Sale
The Albany Park Labor Day sale is offering up to 40% off every best-selling piece of furniture.
Frontgate Labor Day Sale
Don’t miss out on this Frontgate Labor Day event. Get up to 75% off sitewide and take advantage of extra savings on clearance items. Not to mention, Frontgate has some of the best bathroom and bedroom furniture around.
Joybird Labor Day Sale
Now through September 2, you can save up to 45% on Joybird's bestsellers, as well as get 35% off sitewide.
