The Best Wayfair Fall Deals 2024: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Bedding, Appliances and More

Wayfair Labor Day Sale
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 12:56 PM PDT, September 16, 2024

Wayfair's Fall sale is offering up to 50% off furniture, decor, mattresses and more through September 23.

Fall will officially be here on Sunday, which means there are hundreds of sales to close out the summer. As you can expect with any new season, Wayfair sales are the perfect time to refresh or even totally redo a room. The home goods retail giant is going all out with its Fall Deals, just in time for the cozy fall season of hosting and hibernating.

Until September 23, the Wayfair Fall sale is offering up to 50% off everything from furniture and home decor to kitchen appliances and mattresses. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the massive new season savings and refresh your space before the sale ends. 

Shop Wayfair's Fall Sale

Since the Wayfair Fall Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals on top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio before the summer ends. Whether you’re looking to add an accent chair to your living room, get some new tools for the kitchen or save hundreds on a brand new mattress, there’s a bargain in this sale for every room of your home

Below, check out all the best Wayfair Fall Deals to shop this week.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during Wayfair's Fall sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 50% off.

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
Wayfair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $164

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.

$689 $350

Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $220

Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$916 $330

Shop Now

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $287

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

This chic velvet sectional has a midcentury flair.

$1,800 $699

Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $227

Shop Now

Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table

Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid wood dining table.

$725 $280

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

The end of summer is a great time to shop for new patio furniture. Fall patio furniture sales typically offer some of the lowest prices of the year and Wayfair is no exception.

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

This outdoor dining set is sun, snow and salt resistant. It comes with chairs in a range of fun colors.

$1,670 $729

Shop Now

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,246 $370

Shop Now

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438 $276

Shop Now

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
Wayfair

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $710

Shop Now

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.

$249 $190

Shop Now

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $277

Shop Now

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy sunny mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.

$220 $118

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Day Rug Deals

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 64% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$465 $164

Shop Now

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$360 $125

Shop Now

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
Wayfair

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.

$206 $72

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$198 $86

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $98

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Labor Day Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's Fall sale.

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,511 $640

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $710

Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $410

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$740 $380

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020 $430

Shop Now

