Fall will officially be here on Sunday, which means there are hundreds of sales to close out the summer. As you can expect with any new season, Wayfair sales are the perfect time to refresh or even totally redo a room. The home goods retail giant is going all out with its Fall Deals, just in time for the cozy fall season of hosting and hibernating.

Until September 23, the Wayfair Fall sale is offering up to 50% off everything from furniture and home decor to kitchen appliances and mattresses. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the massive new season savings and refresh your space before the sale ends.

Shop Wayfair's Fall Sale

Since the Wayfair Fall Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals on top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio before the summer ends. Whether you’re looking to add an accent chair to your living room, get some new tools for the kitchen or save hundreds on a brand new mattress, there’s a bargain in this sale for every room of your home

Below, check out all the best Wayfair Fall Deals to shop this week.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during Wayfair's Fall sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 50% off.

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $420 $220 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

The end of summer is a great time to shop for new patio furniture. Fall patio furniture sales typically offer some of the lowest prices of the year and Wayfair is no exception.

Best Wayfair Day Rug Deals

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $198 $86 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Labor Day Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's Fall sale.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $430 Shop Now

