Wayfair's Fall sale is offering up to 50% off furniture, decor, mattresses and more through September 23.
Fall will officially be here on Sunday, which means there are hundreds of sales to close out the summer. As you can expect with any new season, Wayfair sales are the perfect time to refresh or even totally redo a room. The home goods retail giant is going all out with its Fall Deals, just in time for the cozy fall season of hosting and hibernating.
Until September 23, the Wayfair Fall sale is offering up to 50% off everything from furniture and home decor to kitchen appliances and mattresses. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the massive new season savings and refresh your space before the sale ends.
Since the Wayfair Fall Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals on top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio before the summer ends. Whether you’re looking to add an accent chair to your living room, get some new tools for the kitchen or save hundreds on a brand new mattress, there’s a bargain in this sale for every room of your home
Below, check out all the best Wayfair Fall Deals to shop this week.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during Wayfair's Fall sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 50% off.
Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials.
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
This chic velvet sectional has a midcentury flair.
Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid wood dining table.
Best Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals
The end of summer is a great time to shop for new patio furniture. Fall patio furniture sales typically offer some of the lowest prices of the year and Wayfair is no exception.
Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set
This outdoor dining set is sun, snow and salt resistant. It comes with chairs in a range of fun colors.
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Enjoy sunny mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Best Wayfair Day Rug Deals
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Take 64% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.
Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.
Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors.
Best Wayfair Labor Day Mattress Deals
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's Fall sale.
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
