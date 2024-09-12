Fall is right around the corner, which means it's time to secure some fresh outerwear. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and look good doing it too.

Right now, more than 300 Patagonia products are on sale at REI. Gear up for fall and enjoy savings of up to 50% on fleece jackets, insulated vests, pullovers and more outerwear essentials.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI come just as you start preparing for fall hikes, apple picking and camping adventures. When picking out fall jackets, versatility is key. The Patagonia sale includes lightweight designs that can be worn on their own as the weather transitions from summer to fall, or as a top layer when it's especially chilly outside.

From the best-selling R1 Daily Zip-Neck Pullover to a Nano Puff Jacket for blocking winds and keeping warm in storms, we've found steep discounts on Patagonia clothing for men and women. Below, find all the best deals on Patagonia jackets at REI to stock up on fall outdoor gear you'll reach for in your closet every year.

Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Men

Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Women

