Gear up to get outside this fall with the best deals from REI's sale on Patagonia fleeces and puffers.
Fall is right around the corner, which means it's time to secure some fresh outerwear. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and look good doing it too.
Right now, more than 300 Patagonia products are on sale at REI. Gear up for fall and enjoy savings of up to 50% on fleece jackets, insulated vests, pullovers and more outerwear essentials.
Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI come just as you start preparing for fall hikes, apple picking and camping adventures. When picking out fall jackets, versatility is key. The Patagonia sale includes lightweight designs that can be worn on their own as the weather transitions from summer to fall, or as a top layer when it's especially chilly outside.
From the best-selling R1 Daily Zip-Neck Pullover to a Nano Puff Jacket for blocking winds and keeping warm in storms, we've found steep discounts on Patagonia clothing for men and women. Below, find all the best deals on Patagonia jackets at REI to stock up on fall outdoor gear you'll reach for in your closet every year.
Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Men
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Men's
The Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.
Patagonia R1 Air Zip-Neck Pullover - Men's
This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for outdoor workouts or mountain climbing.
Patagonia Pack In Pullover Hoodie - Men's
Insulated with 60 grams of stretchy FullRange polyester, the Pack In Pullover hoodie makes the perfect weather-resistant layer.
Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's
Need a jacket that can endure an all-day outing in wet weather? The Patagonia Granite Crest jacket has a high-performance design and 3-layer waterproof barrier to keep the elements out.
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's
Warm, windproof, water-resistant — the Nano Puff Hoodie uses incredibly lightweight and highly compressible insulation technology, wrapped in a 100% recycled polyester shell and lining.
Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Women
Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Pullover - Women's
Patagonia's R1 Daily Zip-Neck Pullover features smooth outer fabric and a brushed fleece to keep you warm and comfortable on cooler days.
Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.
Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket - Women's
A fleece pullover is the perfect, easygoing layer all season long.
Patagonia R1 Air Full-Zip Hoodie - Women's
This full-zip hoodie is designed with breathable jacquard fleece, so you won't overheat while you're on the move.
Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Insulated Hoodie - Women's
Windproof and water-resistant, the Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie has lightweight insulation to keep you warm on cool days, whether you're heading to town or hanging at home.
RELATED CONTENT: