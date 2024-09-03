Fall is almost here, which means it's time to break out all of your camping gear and enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you’re new to camping or just take your gear seriously, you'll definitely want to cross everything off your packing list. Luckily, Amazon is currently filled with deals on Coleman camping gear to help you get ready for your next camping and hiking adventure.

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. The best Amazon camping deals this week include up to 49% off Coleman outdoor equipment from tents and sleeping bags to lanterns, cooking supplies and coolers.

Coleman tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found a portable camping stove on sale for a space-saving outdoor cooking solution. Below, check out the best Amazon deals on Coleman camping essentials to upgrade your outdoor gear before its too late.

Best Amazon Deals on Coleman Camping Gear

Coleman Montana Camping Tent Amazon Coleman Montana Camping Tent This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. $270 $166 Shop Now

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove Amazon Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove This lightweight camp stove is designed to fit a six-inch pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil a liter of water in just over three minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power. $30 $23 Shop Now

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern Amazon Coleman Twin Camping Lantern Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while four lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience. $55 $31 Shop Now

