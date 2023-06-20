Summer is the season of magical get-togethers from beach days to al fresco feasts on the patio. With so much sun, lighting is often an afterthought when decorating your backyard or packing for an outdoor adventure. Every good host should have one of the best tabletop lights or camping lanterns to keep the outdoor fun going long after the sun goes down.

Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ that continues well into the night or camping in your favorite national park, there's a portable tabletop lamp or lantern to add a necessary glow outdoors. Unlike candles that blow out or eventually burn out, we've found LED-equipped options that are long-lasting and can be recharged for every illuminated summer moment.

Ahead, shop the best outdoor lanterns and tabletop lights to set the mood and keep the good times going well into the night this season.

Balmuda The Lantern Amazon Balmuda The Lantern The innovative design of this lantern makes it so light is never shining uncomfortably into your eyes. The lightweight lamp is also water resistant. $149 Shop Now

One Fire Portable Lamp Amazon One Fire Portable Lamp Truly one of a kind, this looks like a smaller version of your typical desk lamp, but it actually folds up to neatly fit in a bag. $24 $17 Shop Now

