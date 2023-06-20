The Best Tabletop Lights and Camping Lanterns to Illuminate All Your Summer Nights
Summer is the season of magical get-togethers from beach days to al fresco feasts on the patio. With so much sun, lighting is often an afterthought when decorating your backyard or packing for an outdoor adventure. Every good host should have one of the best tabletop lights or camping lanterns to keep the outdoor fun going long after the sun goes down.
Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ that continues well into the night or camping in your favorite national park, there's a portable tabletop lamp or lantern to add a necessary glow outdoors. Unlike candles that blow out or eventually burn out, we've found LED-equipped options that are long-lasting and can be recharged for every illuminated summer moment.
Ahead, shop the best outdoor lanterns and tabletop lights to set the mood and keep the good times going well into the night this season.
The innovative design of this lantern makes it so light is never shining uncomfortably into your eyes. The lightweight lamp is also water resistant.
The unique shape of this outdoor tabletop light isn't the only cool thing about it. The light also comes with a shimmer feature if you want that romantic candle light flicker.
If you're looking for a unique outdoor lamp, you'll love this design offered in five gorgeous colors. Don't let the delicate look fool you, it's waterproof and one charge gives you 24 hours of light.
One charge of these mini table lamps will last up to twelve hours. The design is perfect for throwing in a bag when you're on the go.
These aluminum lamps come in five fun colors. Each lamp also allows you to switch between a cool white glow or golden glow.
While you can set this Coleman lantern on any flat surface, the hook design allows you to hang it overhead if needed. The durable and rechargeable light can run for 30 hours on the low setting.
You can't go wrong with the traditional lantern style with a sleek modern update.
Use this accordion-style collapsable lamp lengthened or shortened depending on your needs.
With a convenient handle, you can carry this modern table lamp wherever you go.
The modern design of this lantern makes it a stylish option for both indoor and outdoor use.
While these retro mushroom lamps look great indoors, they're also suitable for outdoor use. The whimsical lamp is also dimmable to adjust the light to your desired brightness.
These cordless table lamps are great for brightening up the table at your outdoor dinner party. You can choose from five different metallic tones before putting them in your cart.
Truly one of a kind, this looks like a smaller version of your typical desk lamp, but it actually folds up to neatly fit in a bag.
This URI-style lamp gives a soft white glow. The three mini lanterns come with grey, green and navy handles.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bring the Heat This Summer with Solo Stove's Fire Pits Up to 40% Off
The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Summer
The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long
Save $90 On Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner for Summer
Best Running Shorts for Men: Shop Styles From Around the Web
The Best Summer Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon
The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $20