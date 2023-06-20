Shopping

The Best Tabletop Lights and Camping Lanterns to Illuminate All Your Summer Nights

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Tabletop Lights and Camping Lanterns
Summer is the season of magical get-togethers from beach days to al fresco feasts on the patio. With so much sun, lighting is often an afterthought when decorating your backyard or packing for an outdoor adventure. Every good host should have one of the best tabletop lights or camping lanterns to keep the outdoor fun going long after the sun goes down.

Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ that continues well into the night or camping in your favorite national park, there's a portable tabletop lamp or lantern to add a necessary glow outdoors. Unlike candles that blow out or eventually burn out, we've found LED-equipped options that are long-lasting and can be recharged for every illuminated summer moment.

Ahead, shop the best outdoor lanterns and tabletop lights to set the mood and keep the good times going well into the night this season.

Balmuda The Lantern
BALMUDA The Lantern
Amazon
Balmuda The Lantern

The innovative design of this lantern makes it so light is never shining uncomfortably into your eyes. The lightweight lamp is also water resistant. 

$149
Lumens Aplo Outdoor Portable Table Lamp
Lumens Aplo Outdoor Portable Table Lamp
Lumens
Lumens Aplo Outdoor Portable Table Lamp

The unique shape of this outdoor tabletop light isn't the only cool thing about it. The light also comes with a shimmer feature if you want that romantic candle light flicker. 

$129
Tala Muse Portable Outdoor Lamp
Tala Muse Portable Outdoor Lamp
Food52
Tala Muse Portable Outdoor Lamp

If you're looking for a unique outdoor lamp, you'll love this design offered in five gorgeous colors. Don't let the delicate look fool you, it's waterproof and one charge gives you 24 hours of light. 

$325
Fatboy Table Lamp (Set of 3)
Fatboy Table Lamp (Set of 3)
West Elm
Fatboy Table Lamp (Set of 3)

One charge of these mini table lamps will last up to twelve hours. The design is perfect for throwing in a bag when you're on the go. 

$199
Lumens MOOON! Lamp Outdoor Table Lamp
MOOON! Lamp Outdoor Table Lamp
Lumens
Lumens MOOON! Lamp Outdoor Table Lamp

These aluminum lamps come in five fun colors. Each lamp also allows you to switch between a cool white glow or golden glow.

$275
Coleman Classic 400 Lumens Recharge LED Lantern
Coleman Classic 400 Lumens Recharge LED Lantern
REI
Coleman Classic 400 Lumens Recharge LED Lantern

While you can set this Coleman lantern on any flat surface, the hook design allows you to hang it overhead if needed. The durable and rechargeable light can run for 30 hours on the low setting.

$45
Quoizel Ravenel Outdoor Table Lamp
Quoizel Ravenel Outdoor Table Lamp
Lumens
Quoizel Ravenel Outdoor Table Lamp

You can't go wrong with the traditional lantern style with a sleek modern update. 

$220$187
FulCloud 4-in-1 Foldable Table Lamp
FulCloud 4-in-1 Foldable Table Lamp
Amazon
FulCloud 4-in-1 Foldable Table Lamp

Use this accordion-style collapsable lamp lengthened or shortened depending on your needs.

$29
Bask Kin Portable Cordless Lantern Table Lamp
BASK KIN Portable Cordless Lantern Table Lamp
Amazon
Bask Kin Portable Cordless Lantern Table Lamp

With a convenient handle, you can carry this modern table lamp wherever you go. 

$40
Menu Modern Brass & Steel Rechargeable Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Menu Modern Brass & Steel Rechargeable Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Food52
Menu Modern Brass & Steel Rechargeable Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern

The modern design of this lantern makes it a stylish option for both indoor and outdoor use. 

$250
Setago Rechargeable LED Portable Table Lamp
Setago Rechargeable LED Portable Table Lamp
Anthropologie
Setago Rechargeable LED Portable Table Lamp

While these retro mushroom lamps look great indoors, they're also suitable for outdoor use. The whimsical lamp is also dimmable to adjust the light to your desired brightness. 

$225
Sakringt Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps
Sakringt Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps
Amazon
Sakringt Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps

These cordless table lamps are great for brightening up the table at your outdoor dinner party. You can choose from five different metallic tones before putting them in your cart. 

$90$60
One Fire Portable Lamp
One Fire Portable Lamp
Amazon
One Fire Portable Lamp

Truly one of a kind, this looks like a smaller version of your typical desk lamp, but it actually folds up to neatly fit in a bag. 

$24$17
URI Piccolo Portable Led Lamp (Set of 3)
URI Piccolo Portable Led Lamp (Set of 3)
Trouva
URI Piccolo Portable Led Lamp (Set of 3)

This URI-style lamp gives a soft white glow. The three mini lanterns come with grey, green and navy handles. 

$101

