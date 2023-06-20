Shopping

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style to Level Up Your Outdoor Space

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Patio Dining Set
The sunny summer weather has us all in the mood to get outside, meaning it's time to finish transforming your backyard into a personal oasis for maximum relaxation. From summer BBQs to Fourth of July parties, a stylish-yet-durable outdoor dining set is a patio essential for hosting this season.

An outdoor dining set is an investment piece, so you want to make sure you're picking up one that is well-constructed and long-lasting to withstand the elements. Whether you want to host a crowd or have a small gathering with just one or two of your closest friends, we've found the best options on the market for patio season.

No matter your style or budget, there's an outdoor table and chairs set on our list that will fit your needs. From a stylish two-seater to large sets that can comfortably sit six or more guests, check out all the best patio dining furniture sets to shop at every price point.

Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $500

Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people. 

$550$420
Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set

Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. The perfect size for any patio, this set features a sleek black-finished frame and a square glass top that adds a touch of sophistication to any sunny ensemble.

$445$340
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people.

$124
5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs
5-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs
Overstock
5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs

Constructed from durable e-coated metal, this set is built to withstand the elements and resist rust and discoloration. 

$460$400

Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $1,000

Yitahome 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set
Yitahome 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set
Amazon
Yitahome 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Dining Set

This outdoor patio dining set includes a weather-resistant table, an L-shaped lounger and low stools that can fit up to nine people.

$580$540
Better Homes and Gardens Victoria Outdoor Dining Patio Set
Better Homes and Gardens Victoria Outdoor Dining Patio Set
Walmart
Better Homes and Gardens Victoria Outdoor Dining Patio Set

Want a dining set that looks more formal? This option from Better Homes & Gardens comes with a circular wooden table and cushioned wicker chairs. 

$896
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set
Walmart
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set

You'll want to eat in your backyard all summer with this cozy and cute 11-piece dining set at Walmart. Along with the six chairs and table, you'll get four padded cubes for additional seating as needed. 

$605
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining table and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.

$829$687

Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $2,000

Safavieh Ruben 7-Piece Dining Set
Safavieh Ruben 7-Piece Dining Set
Raymour & Flanigan
Safavieh Ruben 7-Piece Dining Set

The natural look of woven rattan, like on these dining set chairs, will never go out of style. 

$1,200$1,080
AllModern Ciaran Rectangular 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set
AllModern Ciaran Rectangular 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set
AllModern
AllModern Ciaran Rectangular 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set

A classic teak table and resin bucket chairs come together to make a trendy, eclectic look with this set from AllModern.

$1,250$1,050
Astomi 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Astomi 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Amazon
Astomi 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Including ergonomic chairs and plush cushions, you might not want to get up from this gorgeous seven-piece dining set.

$1,400$1,260
AllModern Bette Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set
AllModern Bette Rectangular 6 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
AllModern
AllModern Bette Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set

You can easily clean messes off this rust-resistant aluminum. The chic 7-piece set comes in orange, green or grey. 

$2,000$1,280

Best Outdoor Dining Sets for $2,000 or More

Castlery Rio Outdoor Teak Dining Set
Castlery Rio Outdoor Teak Dining Set
Castlery
Castlery Rio Outdoor Teak Dining Set

Build your own gorgeous teak dining set with Castlery. You can choose what size table you'll need and how many chairs you want.

STARTING AT $2,269
West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set
West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set
West Elm
West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set

If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for this chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs.

$3,543
Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Round Dining Set in Natural Finish
Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Round Dining Set in Natural Finish
Frontgate
Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Round Dining Set in Natural Finish

Have your whole family over for dinner anytime of the year with this all-weather wicker set. 

$4,696$3,496
Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish
Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish
Frontgate
Frontgate Isola 7-pc. Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish

Save over $1,000 on an impressively comfortable outdoor dining set with a table that has a built-in extension. 

$5,995$4,795

