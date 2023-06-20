The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style to Level Up Your Outdoor Space
The sunny summer weather has us all in the mood to get outside, meaning it's time to finish transforming your backyard into a personal oasis for maximum relaxation. From summer BBQs to Fourth of July parties, a stylish-yet-durable outdoor dining set is a patio essential for hosting this season.
An outdoor dining set is an investment piece, so you want to make sure you're picking up one that is well-constructed and long-lasting to withstand the elements. Whether you want to host a crowd or have a small gathering with just one or two of your closest friends, we've found the best options on the market for patio season.
No matter your style or budget, there's an outdoor table and chairs set on our list that will fit your needs. From a stylish two-seater to large sets that can comfortably sit six or more guests, check out all the best patio dining furniture sets to shop at every price point.
Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $500
Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people.
Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. The perfect size for any patio, this set features a sleek black-finished frame and a square glass top that adds a touch of sophistication to any sunny ensemble.
Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people.
Constructed from durable e-coated metal, this set is built to withstand the elements and resist rust and discoloration.
Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $1,000
This outdoor patio dining set includes a weather-resistant table, an L-shaped lounger and low stools that can fit up to nine people.
Want a dining set that looks more formal? This option from Better Homes & Gardens comes with a circular wooden table and cushioned wicker chairs.
You'll want to eat in your backyard all summer with this cozy and cute 11-piece dining set at Walmart. Along with the six chairs and table, you'll get four padded cubes for additional seating as needed.
This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining table and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.
Best Outdoor Dining Sets Under $2,000
The natural look of woven rattan, like on these dining set chairs, will never go out of style.
A classic teak table and resin bucket chairs come together to make a trendy, eclectic look with this set from AllModern.
Including ergonomic chairs and plush cushions, you might not want to get up from this gorgeous seven-piece dining set.
You can easily clean messes off this rust-resistant aluminum. The chic 7-piece set comes in orange, green or grey.
Best Outdoor Dining Sets for $2,000 or More
Build your own gorgeous teak dining set with Castlery. You can choose what size table you'll need and how many chairs you want.
If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for this chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs.
Have your whole family over for dinner anytime of the year with this all-weather wicker set.
Save over $1,000 on an impressively comfortable outdoor dining set with a table that has a built-in extension.
