The Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard This Spring
Now that April is around the corner (and spring cleaning, for that matter), the seasonal motivation to upgrade our backyards and patio furniture is well underway. Even with your porch lights handy, you'll want a way to keep your backyard and patio well lit after sundown. That's where our favorite patio umbrellas with lights come into play.
Instead of wasting time and energy manually tying string lights to your old umbrella, you can opt for a model that already has light built-in. Since you want your new outdoor umbrella to last, we've found several sturdy, top-rated options from Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon that’ll never disappoint.
With warmer temperatures on the horizon, treat your patio to a spruce-up. The space is an extension of your home after all, and dining outside is one of its many benefits. Ahead, shop the best patio umbrellas with lights that will brighten up your next soiree this spring and summer.
If you're on the hunt for a new patio umbrella with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular umbrella at 76% off its original price.
An umbrella for all occasions that turns your outdoor dining area into a shaded lounge for family and friends during the day. In the night, use solar powered LED to brighten up the festivities and keep them going.
This patio umbrella with LED lights has a fade-proof, water-resistant and oil-resistant top. So it can light up your backyard and outlast the elements.
This 10-foot solar-powered patio umbrella is made from fade-resistant recycled fabric. The eco-friendly canopy doesn't need any batteries — it just uses its solar panel to charge its lights during the day.
This solar-powered patio umbrella is equipped with an easy-to-use tilt adjustment. Just tilt it to keep the sun out of your eyes. And when night falls, you can continue hosting your party outdoors.
Choose between 12 different colorways and 3 different size options, then get ready to shed some light on your outdoor space.
Grab this lighted patio umbrella in four different color options, then get to decorating your deck, poolside or backyard.
You don't have to struggle to set up string lights this summer. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV ray during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
