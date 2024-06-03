Shop
Wayfair’s Father’s Day 2024 Grill Sale: The Best Grills to Gift Dad From Cuisinart, Weber and More

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
Wayfair
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:21 PM PDT, June 3, 2024

Shop big and small grills for the grillmaster dad in your family to use all summer long (and beyond).

If Dad is the master of the grill, Father's Day is the perfect time to upgrade his setup. Wayfair thinks so too, as it's hosting an up to 20% off grills sale in honor of Father's Day 2024.

Find grills, griddles, indoor grills and more on sale at Wayfair, now through June 17. Wayfair has brands like Cuisinart, Weber and more at reduced prices ahead of Dad's big holiday.

You'll find a grill that he'd love to receive on June 16 at this sale. Some are even portable, perfect to take tailgating or to the campground. Also find special features like a rotisserie burner.

Shop the Wayfair Father's Day Grill Sale

Whether he's a charcoal or gas grill type, there's an option on sale for Dad at Wayfair. Check out some highlights from the Wayfair sale below for a lit Father's Day. There's a gift idea for most budgets ahead, so don't miss these sizzling deals.

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover
Wayfair

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover

This outdoor griddle is ideal for the yard, camping or tailgating. It can fit burgers, hot dogs and more to feed a crowd.

$300 $215

Shop Now

Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo

Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo
Wayfair

Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo

This grill and griddle combo is ideal for the yard or campground.

$500 $450

Shop Now

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
Wayfair

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner

This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.

$370 $315

Shop Now

Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill

Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill
Wayfair

Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill

If he'd rather grill indoors, this air fryer toaster oven has a grill feature.

$425 $200

Shop Now

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Wayfair

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

This multifunctional indoor grill and panini press has reversible plates.

$185 $100

Shop Now

Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set

Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set
Wayfair

Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set

Totally deck out your backyard with this outdoor kitchen that includes a grill, sink, countertop and more.

$4,350 $3,330

Shop Now

Weber Q Series Q 1200

Weber Q Series Q 1200
Wayfair

Weber Q Series Q 1200

This affordable portable grill has fold-out side tables with tool hooks.

$309 $259

Shop Now

Weber Q 2000

Weber Q 2000
Wayfair

Weber Q 2000

This Weber grill is slightly more expensive because it's more powerful, featuring 12,000 BTUs.

$349 $299

Shop Now

Weber Summit E-470 Black

Weber Summit E-470 Black
Wayfair

Weber Summit E-470 Black

Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner. 

$2,949 $2,417

Shop Now

