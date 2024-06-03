Shop big and small grills for the grillmaster dad in your family to use all summer long (and beyond).
If Dad is the master of the grill, Father's Day is the perfect time to upgrade his setup. Wayfair thinks so too, as it's hosting an up to 20% off grills sale in honor of Father's Day 2024.
Find grills, griddles, indoor grills and more on sale at Wayfair, now through June 17. Wayfair has brands like Cuisinart, Weber and more at reduced prices ahead of Dad's big holiday.
You'll find a grill that he'd love to receive on June 16 at this sale. Some are even portable, perfect to take tailgating or to the campground. Also find special features like a rotisserie burner.
Shop the Wayfair Father's Day Grill Sale
Whether he's a charcoal or gas grill type, there's an option on sale for Dad at Wayfair. Check out some highlights from the Wayfair sale below for a lit Father's Day. There's a gift idea for most budgets ahead, so don't miss these sizzling deals.
Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover
This outdoor griddle is ideal for the yard, camping or tailgating. It can fit burgers, hot dogs and more to feed a crowd.
Blackstone 17-Inch On-the-go Tailgater Grill and Griddle Combo
This grill and griddle combo is ideal for the yard or campground.
Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.
Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill
If he'd rather grill indoors, this air fryer toaster oven has a grill feature.
Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
This multifunctional indoor grill and panini press has reversible plates.
Charbroil Medallion Series 3-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Set
Totally deck out your backyard with this outdoor kitchen that includes a grill, sink, countertop and more.
Weber Q Series Q 1200
This affordable portable grill has fold-out side tables with tool hooks.
Weber Q 2000
This Weber grill is slightly more expensive because it's more powerful, featuring 12,000 BTUs.
Weber Summit E-470 Black
Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner.
