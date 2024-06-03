If Dad is the master of the grill, Father's Day is the perfect time to upgrade his setup. Wayfair thinks so too, as it's hosting an up to 20% off grills sale in honor of Father's Day 2024.

Find grills, griddles, indoor grills and more on sale at Wayfair, now through June 17. Wayfair has brands like Cuisinart, Weber and more at reduced prices ahead of Dad's big holiday.

You'll find a grill that he'd love to receive on June 16 at this sale. Some are even portable, perfect to take tailgating or to the campground. Also find special features like a rotisserie burner.

Shop the Wayfair Father's Day Grill Sale

Whether he's a charcoal or gas grill type, there's an option on sale for Dad at Wayfair. Check out some highlights from the Wayfair sale below for a lit Father's Day. There's a gift idea for most budgets ahead, so don't miss these sizzling deals.