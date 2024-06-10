Shop
The Best Lego Sets on Sale at Amazon That Will Arrive Just in Time for Father's Day

Lego Star Wars
LEGO
By ETonline Staff
June 10, 2024

Amazon currently has Lego sets on sale for Father's Day. Shop the best deals on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, and more.

Father's Day is right around the corner and every year it seems harder to get Dad a gift. In recent years, Lego has begun producing a wide range of adult-friendly collectibles that actually make perfect presents for the dad who's young at heart. Ahead of Father's Day, Amazon has some of the best Lego sets on sale that will arrive just in time for your dad's special day on Sunday, June 16th, 2024. 

Whether he is a self-identified AFOL or loves the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, Legos are a relaxing way for Dad to unwind after a long day. He can build his favorite TV show's iconic set or an architectural wonder that would look great on his desk or a shelf at home. 

From The Mandalorian's helmet to a collectible Thanos glove straight out of The Avengers, we've found plenty of out-of-this-world Lego deals that will bring a smile to Dad's face this Father's Day. With options from the budget-friendly to splurge-worthy, there's lots to choose from at all price points.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Lego sets for adults from Amazon's Father's Day sale.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.

$70 $56

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.

$80 $64

Shop Now

LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline

LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline
Amazon

LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline

Capture the architectural essence of New York City with this magnificent LEGO set that brings together iconic buildings in an inspirational skyline setting.

$60 $46

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

Recreate one of the biggest moments in the Star Wars franchise with the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama.

$100 $80

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Another memorable moment to display, the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama is from a scene directly out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

$80 $64

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Building Set

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Building Set
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Building Set

This LEGO Star Wars memorabilia model, displayed on a brick-built stand with a nameplate, can serve as a unique decor piece within your home.

$70 $56

Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

