Father's Day is right around the corner and every year it seems harder to get Dad a gift. In recent years, Lego has begun producing a wide range of adult-friendly collectibles that actually make perfect presents for the dad who's young at heart. Ahead of Father's Day, Amazon has some of the best Lego sets on sale that will arrive just in time for your dad's special day on Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

Whether he is a self-identified AFOL or loves the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, Legos are a relaxing way for Dad to unwind after a long day. He can build his favorite TV show's iconic set or an architectural wonder that would look great on his desk or a shelf at home.

From The Mandalorian's helmet to a collectible Thanos glove straight out of The Avengers, we've found plenty of out-of-this-world Lego deals that will bring a smile to Dad's face this Father's Day. With options from the budget-friendly to splurge-worthy, there's lots to choose from at all price points.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Lego sets for adults from Amazon's Father's Day sale.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet. $80 $64 Shop Now

Find more Father's Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

