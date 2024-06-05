Shop the best Father's Day sales for discounts on TVs, pizza ovens, headphones, sneakers and more.
Father's Day is just around the corner on June 16, and it's time to celebrate the incredible dads in our lives with the perfect gift. Shopping for Dad can be extremely difficult, but luckily there are plenty of Father's Day sales happening that make it easier to find something he’ll love without breaking the bank.
Whether your dad is a grill master, techie, fitness enthusiast, jetsetter or anything else, there are plenty of great Father's Day gifts on sale that are sure to express your love and appreciation. This week, you can shop an assortment of deals from top retailers like Sonos, Amazon, YETI, Wayfair, Therabody and so many others.
Don't get caught scrambling for a last-minute gift. To help you score something special on sale, we've gathered all the best Father' Day deals on garden tools, kitchen appliances, coolers, smartwatches and more below.
Best Father's Day Tech Deals
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
With adjustable, secure-fit ear-hooks for lightweight comfort and stability, Dad will love these wireless high-performance earphones.
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Sonos Move 2
He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Sonos' most powerful portable speaker delivers heart-pumping stereo sound wherever you want.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Get $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
LG 65" Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV
Save up to $500 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
Sonos Arc
Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D.
RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.
Best Father's Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Ooni Karu 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Ooni's compact pizza oven weighs just 10 kg and can reach cooking temperatures of 950°F in 20 minutes. Dad can then make flame-cooked 12” pizzas with perfectly crispy bases in just 60 seconds.
Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream and Mix-in.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Brew better drinks than the coffee shop at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's espresso machine can brew four different cup sizes.
YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
Put the day on your back as you head out to the beach, park, campsite, or mountain. This hands-free cooler bag comfortably straps on like a backpack to keep you moving.
HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Best Father's Day Fitness Deals
Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Bands
Perfect for weight-loss, toning, and daily exercise. The mini stepper simulates the motion of climbing stairs, providing a calorie-efficient exercise while achieving a challenging cardiovascular workout. The resistance bands works the arms, chest, back and shoulders for a total body workout.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
With just the turn of a dial Dad can automatically change his resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results they want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights.
Theragun Elite
Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device comes with five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that displays real-time speed and massage force, so you can seamlessly transition from light pressure on sensitive areas to deep muscle massage.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch
For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.
Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set
With this adjustable weight set, you can achieve your fitness goals with diversified weight training, including bench presses, squats and push-ups.
Best Father's Day Grill Deals
Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Dad can now smoke his favorite meats in the backyard with this grill, smoker and BBQ combo from Ninja. It comes with two packs of wood pellet blends to get him started.
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Get ready, LDW grillmasters! By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.
Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.
Weber Summit E-470 Black
Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner.
Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
Best Father's Day Lawn and Garden Deals
Worx 20V Power Share 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger
The 2-in-1 weed eater quickly converts from a lawn trimmer to an in-line edger lawn tool and back again. Its Command Feed spool system gives you line when you want it at the press of a button. Plus, the head tilts 90° so you can trim on uneven patches of lawn.
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.
Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower for Small Yards
Mow small yards with boosted power using the Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower. Engineered for optimal performance, this battery-powered mower is ideal for lawns up to 1/8 acres—all without the costs and hassles of gas.
Best Father's Day Clothing Deals
lululemon License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt
Designed for training, this relaxed-fit shirt won't cling to sweaty skin so you can stay comfortable and focused.
HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.
adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.
Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.
Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its energizing cushioning, making it great for all of your adventures.
Best Father's Day 2024 Sales
Yeti
Score 20% off Yeti bestsellers in the limited-edition Camp Green colorway are on sale this week. Save 20% on coolers, tumblers and water bottles.
Solo Stove
From the best smokeless fire pits to pizza ovens and more, Solo Stove is taking up to 20% off sitewide.
Wayfair
Until June 17, Wayfair is offering up to 20% off grills for Dad. The Father's Day grill deals include brands like Blackstone, Weber, Cuisinart and more.
Therabody
Help Dad relax and recharge with the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Father's Day sale. You can save up to $150 on massage guns for a limited time.
Sonos
The Sonos Father's Day sale has smart speakers, soundbars and home theater setups for up to 25% off. Treat Dad to the ultimate sound experience just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bose is offering up to $100 off Father's Day tech gifts. From best-selling Bose QuietComfort Headphones to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, this is the perfect opportunity to level up Dad's listening experience.
The Home Depot
The Father’s Day sale at The Home Depot is filled with deals on power tools, grills, outdoor furniture, appliances and all things DIY.
Adidas
Save up to 50% on Adidas clothing and footwear for summer now through June 13.
ThermoWorks
Get up to 40% off best-selling thermometers and accessories at the ThermoWorks Father's Day sale.
Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.
