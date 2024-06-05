Shop
Best Father's Day Deals 2024: Shop the Top Sales on Tech, Grills, Power Tools, Clothing and More Gifts

Best Father's Day Deals
By Andy Garden
Published: 4:25 PM PDT, June 5, 2024

Shop the best Father's Day sales for discounts on TVs, pizza ovens, headphones, sneakers and more.

Father's Day is just around the corner on June 16, and it's time to celebrate the incredible dads in our lives with the perfect gift. Shopping for Dad can be extremely difficult, but luckily there are plenty of Father's Day sales happening that make it easier to find something he’ll love without breaking the bank.

Whether your dad is a grill master, techie, fitness enthusiast, jetsetter or anything else, there are plenty of great Father's Day gifts on sale that are sure to express your love and appreciation. This week, you can shop an assortment of deals from top retailers like Sonos, Amazon, YETI, Wayfair, Therabody and so many others. 

Don't get caught scrambling for a last-minute gift. To help you score something special on sale, we've gathered all the best Father' Day deals on garden tools, kitchen appliances, coolers, smartwatches and more below.

Best Father's Day Tech Deals

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

With adjustable, secure-fit ear-hooks for lightweight comfort and stability, Dad will love these wireless high-performance earphones.

$250 $200

Shop Now

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo 4
Amazon

Beats Solo 4

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Sonos Move 2

Sonos Move 2
Sonos

Sonos Move 2

He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Sonos' most powerful portable speaker delivers heart-pumping stereo sound wherever you want.

$449 $336

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you.

$429 $379

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Get $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.

$499 $399

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496

Shop Now

LG 65" Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV

LG 65" Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV

Save up to $500 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.

$2,700 $2,500 at Best Buy

Shop Now

$2,700 $2,397 at Amazon

Shop Now

Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc
Sonos

Sonos Arc

Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D. 

$899 $719

Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
Amazon

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $70

Shop Now

Best Father's Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Ooni Karu 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni Karu 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Amazon

Ooni Karu 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni's compact pizza oven weighs just 10 kg and can reach cooking temperatures of 950°F in 20 minutes. Dad can then make flame-cooked 12” pizzas with perfectly crispy bases in just 60 seconds.

$299 $240

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​ and Mix-in.

$230 $170

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Brew better drinks than the coffee shop at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's espresso machine can brew four different cup sizes.

$200 $139

Shop Now

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
YETI

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

Put the day on your back as you head out to the beach, park, campsite, or mountain. This hands-free cooler bag comfortably straps on like a backpack to keep you moving.

$325 $260

Shop Now

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.

$661 $532

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $82

Shop Now

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170 $130

Shop Now

Best Father's Day Fitness Deals

Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Bands

Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Bands
Amazon

Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Bands

Perfect for weight-loss, toning, and daily exercise. The mini stepper simulates the motion of climbing stairs, providing a calorie-efficient exercise while achieving a challenging cardiovascular workout. The resistance bands works the arms, chest, back and shoulders for a total body workout.

$130 $70

Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

With just the turn of a dial Dad can automatically change his resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results they want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. 

$549 $400

Shop Now

Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite
Therabody

Theragun Elite

Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device comes with five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that displays real-time speed and massage force, so you can seamlessly transition from light pressure on sensitive areas to deep muscle massage.

$399 $329

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch

For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.

$400 $320

Shop Now

Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set

Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set
Amazon

Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set

With this adjustable weight set, you can achieve your fitness goals with diversified weight training, including bench presses, squats and push-ups.

$95 $69

Shop Now

Best Father's Day Grill Deals

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Amazon

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Dad can now smoke his favorite meats in the backyard with this grill, smoker and BBQ combo from Ninja. It comes with two packs of wood pellet blends to get him started.

$370 $299

Shop Now

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Walmart

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Get ready, LDW grillmasters! By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.

$600 $510

Shop Now

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Amazon

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.

$800 $600

Shop Now

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
Wayfair

Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner

This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.

$370 $315

Shop Now

Weber Summit E-470 Black

Weber Summit E-470 Black
Wayfair

Weber Summit E-470 Black

Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner. 

$2,949 $2,417

Shop Now

Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart

Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.

$529 $476

Shop Now

Best Father's Day Lawn and Garden Deals

Worx 20V Power Share 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger

Worx 20V Power Share 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger
Amazon

Worx 20V Power Share 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger

The 2-in-1 weed eater quickly converts from a lawn trimmer to an in-line edger lawn tool and back again. Its Command Feed spool system gives you line when you want it at the press of a button. Plus, the head tilts 90° so you can trim on uneven patches of lawn.

$140 $93

Shop Now

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
Amazon

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control. 

$239 $139

Shop Now

Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower for Small Yards

Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower for Small Yards
Amazon

Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower for Small Yards

Mow small yards with boosted power using the Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower. Engineered for optimal performance, this battery-powered mower is ideal for lawns up to 1/8 acres—all without the costs and hassles of gas.

$330 $252

Shop Now

Best Father's Day Clothing Deals

lululemon License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt

lululemon License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

lululemon License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt

Designed for training, this relaxed-fit shirt won't cling to sweaty skin so you can stay comfortable and focused.

$78 $54

Shop Now

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.

$155 $125

Shop Now

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.

$55 $39

Shop Now

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt

Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.

$24 $17

Shop Now

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
REI

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's

Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe

The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its energizing cushioning, making it great for all of your adventures.

$140 $100

Shop Now

Best Father's Day 2024 Sales

Yeti

Score 20% off Yeti bestsellers in the limited-edition Camp Green colorway are on sale this week. Save 20% on coolers, tumblers and water bottles.

Solo Stove

From the best smokeless fire pits to pizza ovens and more, Solo Stove is taking up to 20% off sitewide.

Wayfair

Until June 17, Wayfair is offering up to 20% off grills for Dad. The Father's Day grill deals include brands like Blackstone, Weber, Cuisinart and more.

Therabody

Help Dad relax and recharge with the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Father's Day sale. You can save up to $150 on massage guns for a limited time.

Sonos

The Sonos Father's Day sale has smart speakers, soundbars and home theater setups for up to 25% off. Treat Dad to the ultimate sound experience just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bose

Bose is offering up to $100 off Father's Day tech gifts. From best-selling Bose QuietComfort Headphones to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, this is the perfect opportunity to level up Dad's listening experience.

The Home Depot

The Father’s Day sale at The Home Depot is filled with deals on power tools, grills, outdoor furniture, appliances and all things DIY.

Adidas

Save up to 50% on Adidas clothing and footwear for summer now through June 13.

ThermoWorks

Get up to 40% off best-selling thermometers and accessories at the ThermoWorks Father's Day sale.

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

