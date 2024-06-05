Father's Day is just around the corner on June 16, and it's time to celebrate the incredible dads in our lives with the perfect gift. Shopping for Dad can be extremely difficult, but luckily there are plenty of Father's Day sales happening that make it easier to find something he’ll love without breaking the bank.

Whether your dad is a grill master, techie, fitness enthusiast, jetsetter or anything else, there are plenty of great Father's Day gifts on sale that are sure to express your love and appreciation. This week, you can shop an assortment of deals from top retailers like Sonos, Amazon, YETI, Wayfair, Therabody and so many others.

Don't get caught scrambling for a last-minute gift. To help you score something special on sale, we've gathered all the best Father' Day deals on garden tools, kitchen appliances, coolers, smartwatches and more below.

Best Father's Day Tech Deals

Beats Solo 4 Amazon Beats Solo 4 The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $150 Shop Now

Sonos Move 2 Sonos Sonos Move 2 He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Sonos' most powerful portable speaker delivers heart-pumping stereo sound wherever you want. $449 $336 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you. $429 $379 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Bose Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Get $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. $499 $399 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496 Shop Now

Sonos Arc Sonos Sonos Arc Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D. $899 $719 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $70 Shop Now

Best Father's Day Home and Kitchen Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $82 Shop Now

Best Father's Day Fitness Deals

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells With just the turn of a dial Dad can automatically change his resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results they want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. $549 $400 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device comes with five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that displays real-time speed and massage force, so you can seamlessly transition from light pressure on sensitive areas to deep muscle massage. $399 $329 Shop Now

Best Father's Day Grill Deals

Best Father's Day Lawn and Garden Deals

Best Father's Day Clothing Deals

Best Father's Day 2024 Sales

Score 20% off Yeti bestsellers in the limited-edition Camp Green colorway are on sale this week. Save 20% on coolers, tumblers and water bottles.

From the best smokeless fire pits to pizza ovens and more, Solo Stove is taking up to 20% off sitewide.

Until June 17, Wayfair is offering up to 20% off grills for Dad. The Father's Day grill deals include brands like Blackstone, Weber, Cuisinart and more.

Help Dad relax and recharge with the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Father's Day sale. You can save up to $150 on massage guns for a limited time.

The Sonos Father's Day sale has smart speakers, soundbars and home theater setups for up to 25% off. Treat Dad to the ultimate sound experience just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bose

Bose is offering up to $100 off Father's Day tech gifts. From best-selling Bose QuietComfort Headphones to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, this is the perfect opportunity to level up Dad's listening experience.

The Father’s Day sale at The Home Depot is filled with deals on power tools, grills, outdoor furniture, appliances and all things DIY.

Save up to 50% on Adidas clothing and footwear for summer now through June 13.

Get up to 40% off best-selling thermometers and accessories at the ThermoWorks Father's Day sale.

