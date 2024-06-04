Father’s Day is approaching at a rapid pace, and finding the perfect gift can often come with a heavy lift. Now, it’s the perfect opportunity to pump-up the appreciation for the father figures in our lives. This year, why not go beyond the usual ties and gadgets and opt for something that supports his health and well-being?

Whether your father figure is a seasoned gym enthusiast or just beginning his fitness journey, these wellness gifts will certainly inspire him to stay active and healthy.

Shop Father's Day Fitness Gifts on Amazon

All of these selections are available on Amazon, ensuring a timely delivery by Father's Day 2024—especially for Amazon Prime members.

From the best workout gear and sneaker options to simple yet effective fitness tools, here are the best health and wellness gifts from Amazon to gift Dad this Father’s Day to help him get to the finish line.

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Get into the Peloton craze for a workout experience that goes beyond cycling, whether you’re cruising or sprinting as you climb the 'leader board' with other members. $1,445 Shop Now

Flybird Adjustable Strength Training Bench Amazon Flybird Adjustable Strength Training Bench One happy reviewer states that "the Flybird Weight Bench has completely transformed my home workout routine, and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. As someone who loves to engage in various strength training exercises, this bench has become an essential part of my fitness arsenal." $200 $120 With Coupon Shop Now

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker Amazon Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the tracker that helps you find your energy, do what you love and feel your best. It has a daily readiness score, active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to move. It is compatible with Apple iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9 or higher. $100 $80 Shop Now

HIIT Interval Workout Game Amazon HIIT Interval Workout Game Who said working out couldn't be fun? Designed by a military fitness expert, this game quickly creates a unique HIIT workout you can do anywhere at any time. Workouts typically last from 4 to 20 minutes. The difficulty is progressive, so you can start at any level and advance to elite strength and fitness. $24 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Aluminum Case Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Aluminum Case For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. $429 $329 Shop Now

Golf Swing Trainer Aid Amazon Golf Swing Trainer Aid This golf swing practice equipment is designed to combine fitness and golf to help build strength and speed safely to level up his game in the comfort of the home, gym and on the course. It's a great golf training program and device for perfecting Dad's golf swing techniques like a pro. $200 $175 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas from our ultimate 2024 Father's Day Gift Guide.

