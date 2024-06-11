Shop
The Best Watches on Amazon to Gift for Father's Day That'll Arrive in Time: Shop Styles for Every Dad

The Best Watches to Gift for Father's Day
By Julian Palacio
Updated: 7:55 AM PDT, June 11, 2024

There's still time to shop for Dad. Give Dad a Father's Day gift he will love and use on a daily basis.

The timing is quickly approaching to celebrate the dads, grandpas and father figures who have made an impact in our lives. With Father's Day happening soon, on June 16th, 2024, you're likely still shopping different gift options in order to decide what to give Dad for a Father's Day gift this year. 

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with the perfectly practical gift that the father in your life will always love: a timeless and stylish watch, fit to wear for any occasion. A new watch is a classic gift idea for dads that is long-lasting. Every glance at his wrist will bring thoughts of you and the special moments you've shared. Watches can cost a pretty penny — time is money, after all. But thanks to Amazon you can save on a gorgeous timepiece, and Dad will be proud you didn't break your budget. 

Shop Father's Day Watches on Amazon

These selections are all available on Amazon, which means you’ll get an on-time delivery well ahead of Father's Day 2024 — especially if you're an Amazon Prime member.

To help you bring some extra joy to the father figure in your life, we've selected 20 of the best name-brand watches available on the site to gift right now — each blending timeless style, versatility, practicality and affordability. 

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case

For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

$429 $329

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch

For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.

$400 $340

Shop Now

Versus Versace Colonne Chrono Watch

Versus Versace Colonne Chrono Watch
Amazon

Versus Versace Colonne Chrono Watch

The luxurious Versus Versace colonne chrono watch is a showstopper. Fit for any occasion, it comes in a variation of 12 different colors including gold, silver and black.

$340 $255

Shop Now

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker
Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the tracker that helps you find your energy, do what you love and feel your best. It has a daily readiness score, active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to move. It is compatible with Apple iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9 or higher.

Garmin fenix 7 Solar Smartwatch

Garmin fenix 7 Solar Smartwatch
Amazon

Garmin fenix 7 Solar Smartwatch

A highly rated multi-sport smartwatch that has up to 22 days with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight. This touchscreen watch features a GPS map and multiple health features perfect for those outdoor adventures.

$800 $600

Shop Now

Diesel Mega Chief Stainless Steel Men's Watch

Diesel Mega Chief Stainless Steel Men's Watch
Amazon

Diesel Mega Chief Stainless Steel Men's Watch

The watch says it all: Only The Brave. When you wear those words featured on a Diesel Mega Chief chronograph dial, you show the world how you live each minute. It comes in over 20 colors. 

$270 $132

Shop Now

Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smart Watch

Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smart Watch
Amazon

Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smart Watch

For the man that loves it all, the Fossil Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch has Alexa built-in, a fitness tracker, activity tracker, sleep tracker, GPS, a built-in speaker, music control and smartphone notifications.

$300 $169

Shop Now

Lacoste Boston Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch

Lacoste Boston Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Lacoste Boston Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch

The Lacoste Boston men's quartz chronograph watch exudes classy elegance. It can be paired with polo shirts, pants and blazers, making it an everyday essential that is guaranteed to secure second glances.

$195 $116

Shop Now

A|X Armani Exchange Chronograph Dress Watch

A|X Armani Exchange Chronograph Dress Watch
Amazon

A|X Armani Exchange Chronograph Dress Watch

Designed with ambition and inspired by urban lifestyle, this Armani Exchange watch offers a statement-making style ranging from rugged to sporty to iconic.

$220 $110

Shop Now

Michael Kors Cortlandt Men's Watch

Michael Kors Cortlandt Men's Watch
Amazon

Michael Kors Cortlandt Men's Watch

The Michael Kors 44mm Cortlandt watch features a black dial, antique gold case, chronograph movement and chocolate leather strap.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2
Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 has the best of Fitbit and Google. It comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management, with 100% recycled light aluminum housing making it comfortable to wear.

$350 $290

Shop Now

COACH Elliot Men's Watch

COACH Elliot Men's Watch
Amazon

COACH Elliot Men's Watch

Finished with a midnight navy leather strap, this stainless steel round watch features a navy dial detailed with a mix of numerical and stick makers and the Coach Signature marker at 3 o’clock.

$125 $113

Shop Now

BOSS Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch

BOSS Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon

BOSS Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch

"I bought it for my father and he was delighted, the watch is beautiful and very elegant" raved a five-star reviewer. 

$280 $190

Shop Now

Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Luxury Collection

Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Luxury Collection
Amazon

Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Luxury Collection

The classic Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 watch features a guilloche dial with sporty and streamlined design influences. Each watch also comes with a branded gift box.

$1,295 $430

Shop Now

GUESS Men's Tonneau Diamond Watch

GUESS Men's Tonneau Diamond Watch
Amazon

GUESS Men's Tonneau Diamond Watch

This water-resistant watch is perfect to wear casually or to dress-up for a fancy party.

$180 $135

Shop Now

Versus Versace Mens Chrono Lion Chronograph Watch

Versus Versace Mens Chrono Lion Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Versus Versace Mens Chrono Lion Chronograph Watch

This timeless Versus Versace Mens Chrono watch is the perfect gift, as it will never go out of style. It could be worn with any outfit for every occasion. 

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress 3H Quartz Watch

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress 3H Quartz Watch
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress 3H Quartz Watch

This Tommy Hilfiger men’s watch offers a sleek minimalist style for everyday use.

$130 $117

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Classic Two-Tone Stainless

Bulova Men's Classic Two-Tone Stainless
Amazon

Bulova Men's Classic Two-Tone Stainless

Tailored with class, the Bulova men's classic collection watch is inspired by vintage design for a look that's always in style.

$295 $206

Shop Now

Casio Men's Classic Dive Style Watch

Casio Men's Classic Dive Style Watch
Amazon

Casio Men's Classic Dive Style Watch

Customers like the durability, quality, comfort, readability, and accuracy of the watch. For example, they mention it's well made, easy to read at a glance and keeps accurate time. 

$90 $77

Shop Now

A|X Armani Exchange Three-Hand Analog Display Men's Watch

A|X Armani Exchange Three-Hand Analog Display Men's Watch
Amazon

A|X Armani Exchange Three-Hand Analog Display Men's Watch

This Armani Exchange 42mm watch features a black sunray dial, three-hand movement and brown leather strap.

$150 $79

Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

