There's still time to shop for Dad. Give Dad a Father's Day gift he will love and use on a daily basis.
The timing is quickly approaching to celebrate the dads, grandpas and father figures who have made an impact in our lives. With Father's Day happening soon, on June 16th, 2024, you're likely still shopping different gift options in order to decide what to give Dad for a Father's Day gift this year.
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with the perfectly practical gift that the father in your life will always love: a timeless and stylish watch, fit to wear for any occasion. A new watch is a classic gift idea for dads that is long-lasting. Every glance at his wrist will bring thoughts of you and the special moments you've shared. Watches can cost a pretty penny — time is money, after all. But thanks to Amazon you can save on a gorgeous timepiece, and Dad will be proud you didn't break your budget.
Shop Father's Day Watches on Amazon
These selections are all available on Amazon, which means you’ll get an on-time delivery well ahead of Father's Day 2024 — especially if you're an Amazon Prime member.
To help you bring some extra joy to the father figure in your life, we've selected 20 of the best name-brand watches available on the site to gift right now — each blending timeless style, versatility, practicality and affordability.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case
For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch
For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.
Versus Versace Colonne Chrono Watch
The luxurious Versus Versace colonne chrono watch is a showstopper. Fit for any occasion, it comes in a variation of 12 different colors including gold, silver and black.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the tracker that helps you find your energy, do what you love and feel your best. It has a daily readiness score, active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to move. It is compatible with Apple iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9 or higher.
Garmin fenix 7 Solar Smartwatch
A highly rated multi-sport smartwatch that has up to 22 days with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight. This touchscreen watch features a GPS map and multiple health features perfect for those outdoor adventures.
Diesel Mega Chief Stainless Steel Men's Watch
The watch says it all: Only The Brave. When you wear those words featured on a Diesel Mega Chief chronograph dial, you show the world how you live each minute. It comes in over 20 colors.
Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smart Watch
For the man that loves it all, the Fossil Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch has Alexa built-in, a fitness tracker, activity tracker, sleep tracker, GPS, a built-in speaker, music control and smartphone notifications.
Lacoste Boston Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch
The Lacoste Boston men's quartz chronograph watch exudes classy elegance. It can be paired with polo shirts, pants and blazers, making it an everyday essential that is guaranteed to secure second glances.
A|X Armani Exchange Chronograph Dress Watch
Designed with ambition and inspired by urban lifestyle, this Armani Exchange watch offers a statement-making style ranging from rugged to sporty to iconic.
Michael Kors Cortlandt Men's Watch
The Michael Kors 44mm Cortlandt watch features a black dial, antique gold case, chronograph movement and chocolate leather strap.
Google Pixel Watch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2 has the best of Fitbit and Google. It comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management, with 100% recycled light aluminum housing making it comfortable to wear.
COACH Elliot Men's Watch
Finished with a midnight navy leather strap, this stainless steel round watch features a navy dial detailed with a mix of numerical and stick makers and the Coach Signature marker at 3 o’clock.
BOSS Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch
"I bought it for my father and he was delighted, the watch is beautiful and very elegant" raved a five-star reviewer.
Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Luxury Collection
The classic Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 watch features a guilloche dial with sporty and streamlined design influences. Each watch also comes with a branded gift box.
GUESS Men's Tonneau Diamond Watch
This water-resistant watch is perfect to wear casually or to dress-up for a fancy party.
Versus Versace Mens Chrono Lion Chronograph Watch
This timeless Versus Versace Mens Chrono watch is the perfect gift, as it will never go out of style. It could be worn with any outfit for every occasion.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress 3H Quartz Watch
This Tommy Hilfiger men’s watch offers a sleek minimalist style for everyday use.
Bulova Men's Classic Two-Tone Stainless
Tailored with class, the Bulova men's classic collection watch is inspired by vintage design for a look that's always in style.
Casio Men's Classic Dive Style Watch
Customers like the durability, quality, comfort, readability, and accuracy of the watch. For example, they mention it's well made, easy to read at a glance and keeps accurate time.
A|X Armani Exchange Three-Hand Analog Display Men's Watch
This Armani Exchange 42mm watch features a black sunray dial, three-hand movement and brown leather strap.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
RELATED CONTENT: