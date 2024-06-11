The timing is quickly approaching to celebrate the dads, grandpas and father figures who have made an impact in our lives. With Father's Day happening soon, on June 16th, 2024, you're likely still shopping different gift options in order to decide what to give Dad for a Father's Day gift this year.

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with the perfectly practical gift that the father in your life will always love: a timeless and stylish watch, fit to wear for any occasion. A new watch is a classic gift idea for dads that is long-lasting. Every glance at his wrist will bring thoughts of you and the special moments you've shared. Watches can cost a pretty penny — time is money, after all. But thanks to Amazon you can save on a gorgeous timepiece, and Dad will be proud you didn't break your budget.

Shop Father's Day Watches on Amazon

These selections are all available on Amazon, which means you’ll get an on-time delivery well ahead of Father's Day 2024 — especially if you're an Amazon Prime member.

To help you bring some extra joy to the father figure in your life, we've selected 20 of the best name-brand watches available on the site to gift right now — each blending timeless style, versatility, practicality and affordability.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker Amazon Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the tracker that helps you find your energy, do what you love and feel your best. It has a daily readiness score, active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to move. It is compatible with Apple iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9 or higher. $100 Shop Now

Garmin fenix 7 Solar Smartwatch Amazon Garmin fenix 7 Solar Smartwatch A highly rated multi-sport smartwatch that has up to 22 days with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight. This touchscreen watch features a GPS map and multiple health features perfect for those outdoor adventures. $800 $600 Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch 2 Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2 has the best of Fitbit and Google. It comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management, with 100% recycled light aluminum housing making it comfortable to wear. $350 $290 Shop Now

COACH Elliot Men's Watch Amazon COACH Elliot Men's Watch Finished with a midnight navy leather strap, this stainless steel round watch features a navy dial detailed with a mix of numerical and stick makers and the Coach Signature marker at 3 o’clock. $125 $113 Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT: