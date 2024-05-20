Wallets are practically a traditional Father's Day gift. Here's some top picks for a special dad in your life.
If you are looking for Father's Day gift ideas, have you considered a wallet?
A new wallet is sure to be a hit with dads. Wallets typically come in handy on a daily basis, so it's a useful gift, too. There are many styles to choose from — from sporty wallets to sleek leather bifold wallets. Some men keep a collection of wallets for different occasions, so you don't have to limit your choice to one style or worry about the possibility that he might already have a wallet. Whichever dad you are shopping for, whether he's a husband, uncle, grandfather or a friend, there are many great picks ahead, so keep scrolling to shop our Father's Day wallet gift guide.
For a truly luxe gift, consider a wallet gift set that includes a key fob or money clip. Personalize it with his initials for a thoughtful touch, as custom gifts always feel more special. Some wallets even come engraved with sweet words of love, so every time he opens it, he'll be reminded of his loved ones. Whether you're looking for something designer, dapper or rugged, our gift guide can help you find the perfect Father's Day gift. Some even feature RFID technology, which can help protect personal information from being scanned. Shop wallets from Coach, Royce, Carhartt, Fossil and more.
Read on for the best wallet gifts for Father's Day 2024.
Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set
This stylish Coach set includes a wallet and valet key fob.
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet
This leather wallet features eight credit card slots and a bill compartment to store everything he needs. It's available in mahogany, saddle or black.
Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet
This super slim wallet is crafted from vegetable-tanned leather. It has five-star reviews and comes in navy, deep green and caramel. One review gushes, "I'm a bit of a wallet connoisseur, and this is by far my FAVORITE wallet ever!"
Etsy 'Best Dad Ever' Leather Wallet With Children Names, Custom Leather Engraved Wallet
Available in several colors and styles, this custom wallet can be tailored to your best Father's Day wishes and include children's names. What a sweet daily reminder of family!
Royce New York Leather Bifold Wallet with RFID
This sharp, leather bifold wallet has multiple compartments, as well as RFID technology to help protect personal information from being scanned.
Doptika Leather Mens Wallet - RFID Bifold Wallet for Men
A wallet with a sweet note discreetly engraved on the inside of the bifold for a husband or partner. One review gushes, "This was a gift for my husband, and he absolutely loves it and uses it every day."
Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Card Case
For the minimalist guy, this slim, recycled polyester card case is a perfect smaller wallet. It has RFID shielding, which can help guard against personal information being scanned and stolen. So, it's also a smart gift!
Carhartt Men's Rugged Leather Triple Stitch Wallet
If he's the kind of guy who wears Carhartt and leather in any kind of weather, this wallet is a great addition to his wallet line-up.
Fodiyaer Dad's Wallets - Customize Engraved Leather Men Wallet
This wallet comes in several styles with different notes from your kid's perspective, some sweet — some downright silly, but all adorable.
Fossil Wade Flip ID Bifold
A burnished design gives this leather bifold a dash of vintage-inspired character.
