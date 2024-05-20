If you are looking for Father's Day gift ideas, have you considered a wallet?

A new wallet is sure to be a hit with dads. Wallets typically come in handy on a daily basis, so it's a useful gift, too. There are many styles to choose from — from sporty wallets to sleek leather bifold wallets. Some men keep a collection of wallets for different occasions, so you don't have to limit your choice to one style or worry about the possibility that he might already have a wallet. Whichever dad you are shopping for, whether he's a husband, uncle, grandfather or a friend, there are many great picks ahead, so keep scrolling to shop our Father's Day wallet gift guide.

For a truly luxe gift, consider a wallet gift set that includes a key fob or money clip. Personalize it with his initials for a thoughtful touch, as custom gifts always feel more special. Some wallets even come engraved with sweet words of love, so every time he opens it, he'll be reminded of his loved ones. Whether you're looking for something designer, dapper or rugged, our gift guide can help you find the perfect Father's Day gift. Some even feature RFID technology, which can help protect personal information from being scanned. Shop wallets from Coach, Royce, Carhartt, Fossil and more.

Read on for the best wallet gifts for Father's Day 2024.

Coach 3-In-1 Wallet Coach Coach 3-In-1 Wallet This leather wallet features eight credit card slots and a bill compartment to store everything he needs. It's available in mahogany, saddle or black. $79 Shop Now

Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet Bellroy Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet This super slim wallet is crafted from vegetable-tanned leather. It has five-star reviews and comes in navy, deep green and caramel. One review gushes, "I'm a bit of a wallet connoisseur, and this is by far my FAVORITE wallet ever!" $89 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

