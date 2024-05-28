Amazon is celebrating Memorial Day with huge deals on everything from AirPods to mattresses, luggage and more.
Cue the fireworks because Amazon's Memorial Day sale is still delivering epic savings even after the holiday has passed. Today, you can still score incredible deals on everything from big-ticket items for your home and kitchen to luggage, workout essentials, and all the clothes you need for summer. The discounts span every category and include so many top brands no matter what you’re shopping for.
Amazon's Memorial Day sale is known to offer Prime Day-like discounts on top-rated brands, which is why we're highlighting the best savings to take advantage of now through May 27. Whether you could use a new mattress, TV, coffee maker or pair of sandals, the Memorial Day 2024 deals at Amazon do not disappoint.
Some of the top Memorial Day deals we're still seeing at Amazon include patio furniture, Apple iPads, Roomba robot vacuums, and Adidas golf apparel just in time to hit the green this summer. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can try the service free for 30 days. This way everything will arrive super fast, so you can spend the holiday weekend enjoying your summer must-haves.
Ahead, shop the best Amazon Memorial Day deals still live.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Tech Deals Still Available
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Keep track of all your essentials with the Apple AirTag 4-Pack. These compact, easy-to-use trackers can be attached to her keys, purse, or any important item. Using the Find My app, you can quickly locate your belongings, saving time and reducing stress.
LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV
The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.
43" Sony X77l Series Ultra HD TV
Powered by the Sony 4K processor X1, this impressive display is all about upscaling, so if you're planning on watching older content, you'll see your favorite shows and movies in a whole new light. It's also excellent for sports thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 420 feature, which can help faster scenes come across less blurry.
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals Still Available
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot and Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals
Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Save more than 30% on Amazon's bestselling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one glass coffee table.
YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
This collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Choose from 26 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.
KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like pros.
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Resistant to weather, water and UV rays, this two-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio or balcony.
Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks and poolsides. The lounge chair set also comes with armrests for comfort.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Vacuum Deals Still Available
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Save 42% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Shark HZ2002 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum
This vacuum includes a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush for thorough cleaning with no hair wrap. The advanced swivel steering allows excellent control and a low-profile design for under-furniture reach. Plus, it can convert to a lightweight, precision hand vacuum.
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum
For large-home deep cleans without the cord, the Dyson Outsize offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. It also easily converts to a handheld vacuum.
roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock
The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Mattress Deals
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.
Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Save on Casper's best-selling original mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Save 27% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper
Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with this remarkable 3-inch queen size mattress topper featuring exclusive TEMPUR-ES Material, precisely contouring to your individual shape, weight, and temperature. Instantly elevates the comfort and support of any mattress and is the best mattress topper for a hot sleeper.
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted at Amazon. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full
This Serta cooling mattress is now marked down to its lowest price ever. Serta's exclusive HexCloud Gel Memory Foam boasts unique geometric cut outs to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for oh-so-relaxing sleep.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Luggage Deals Still Available
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Fashion Deals Still Available
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 32% off.
CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.
Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses
You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
