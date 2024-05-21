Save big on a new laptop with huge Memorial Day discounts at Amazon, including bestsellers from Apple, Samsung and more.
Whether you're looking for an everyday workhorse, a 2-in-1 PC for drawing, or a powerful gaming laptop, buying a new laptop doesn't always have to be a splurge. With Memorial Day right around the corner, Amazon is rolling out huge discounts on top-rated notebooks from Apple and Samsung to Lenovo and just about every brand in between.
Whatever you use your laptop for, saving money off the sticker price is always a good idea. From budget to premium, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals we could find on portable powerhouses.
With laptops starting at less than $200, you can compare and contrast screen size, ruggedness, features, GPUs, CPUs, and everything else that can help you make a buying decision. And if you're a gamer, determine whether the laptop of your dreams is a viable option to enjoy some of the biggest games of the year so you don't have to splurge on a gaming desktop.
Ahead, shop the best laptop deals available at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
Best Memorial Day Laptop Deals on Amazon
Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023)
Grab one of the most powerful MacBook Pro laptops at a great price and put the M3 chip to good use. Enjoy your favorite shows on the gorgeous Liquid Retina screen and take care of hardcore work tasks with ease without missing a beat.
Samsung 16" Galaxy Book3 Pro
For the toughest of tasks and games, the Galaxy Book3 Pro's Intel Core i7 2.20 GHz processor provides lightning fast speed and peak performance.
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max
Save on Apple's M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.
Samsung 15.6" Galaxy Book 3
Samsung's Galaxy-branded laptop is perfect for working on the go or checking out your favorite shows and movies thanks to its crisp display and powerful processor, which can handle multiple tasks at once.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14
This ThinkPad is all about business, so set it up for your home office and handle all the tasks you need to tackle on a daily basis with its powerful processor and plenty of RAM.
ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6” HD Laptop
Pick up this thin and lightweight laptop with a massive screen for simple tasks or browsing online on the go. It's perfect for a teen's first laptop or for any family member who doesn't need a ton of computing power but wants a quality notebook.
Asus 14" C424 Chromebook
Grab a new Chromebook for the kids to do their homework or for yourself for all the casual use things you need to handle online for just $200. Check email, browse social media, and shop with this handy little computer.
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time.
ASUS Vivobook 15.6” FHD Laptop
Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels, this laptop is designed to deliver a smooth and immersive visual experience.
Lenovo V15 Gen 4 Business Laptop
The V15 G4 laptop is sleek and portable, making it perfect for tackling daily tasks while in the office or on the go.
HP 15 Inch Laptop
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high-performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 13th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: