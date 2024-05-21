Whether you're looking for an everyday workhorse, a 2-in-1 PC for drawing, or a powerful gaming laptop, buying a new laptop doesn't always have to be a splurge. With Memorial Day right around the corner, Amazon is rolling out huge discounts on top-rated notebooks from Apple and Samsung to Lenovo and just about every brand in between.

Whatever you use your laptop for, saving money off the sticker price is always a good idea. From budget to premium, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals we could find on portable powerhouses.

With laptops starting at less than $200, you can compare and contrast screen size, ruggedness, features, GPUs, CPUs, and everything else that can help you make a buying decision. And if you're a gamer, determine whether the laptop of your dreams is a viable option to enjoy some of the biggest games of the year so you don't have to splurge on a gaming desktop.

Ahead, shop the best laptop deals available at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Best Memorial Day Laptop Deals on Amazon

Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023) Amazon Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023) Grab one of the most powerful MacBook Pro laptops at a great price and put the M3 chip to good use. Enjoy your favorite shows on the gorgeous Liquid Retina screen and take care of hardcore work tasks with ease without missing a beat. $1,599 $1,449 Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Amazon Lenovo ThinkPad E14 This ThinkPad is all about business, so set it up for your home office and handle all the tasks you need to tackle on a daily basis with its powerful processor and plenty of RAM. $1,649 $949 Shop Now

Asus 14" C424 Chromebook Amazon Asus 14" C424 Chromebook Grab a new Chromebook for the kids to do their homework or for yourself for all the casual use things you need to handle online for just $200. Check email, browse social media, and shop with this handy little computer. $250 $200 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Amazon Dell Inspiron 15 3530 The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time. $630 $553 Shop Now

HP 15 Inch Laptop Amazon HP 15 Inch Laptop Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high-performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 13th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity. $660 $499 Shop Now

