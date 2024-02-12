Nintendo is in the business of bringing smiles to a wide variety of gamers with the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're a fan of platforming games starring the company's plucky Italian plumber Mario, or you prefer exploring Hyrule as the Hero of Time Link in the Zelda franchise, there's something for everyone on the console. So it's no surprise that the top-selling Switch games (according to Nintendo) are comprised mostly of games featuring the brand's core characters and franchises.

In fact, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — in which you choose your favorite Mario character to race around a variety of tracks with friends — is the brand's top-selling title, with 60.58 million units sold since the Switch's inception in 2017. Following, in second place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold a whopping 44.79 million units. The life simulation adventure, in which you create your own cozy little nook on an island filled with anthropomorphic animal friends, was a big hit when it debuted in 2016, and has only been gaining steam ever since.

There's a reason these games are selling like hotcakes, of course: they're great! Luckily, they're all still very much available for purchase, so if you've been looking to build a collection of must-have Nintendo Switch video games, all of these titles should be on your to-buy list. And if you don't have a Switch yet, these are just some of the games that might convince you to go ahead and ring one home.

Below, find the 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games out right now that you need to play.

The 10 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games You Should Play

Mario Kart 8 Amazon Mario Kart 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings kart racing to a whole new level. It's packed with content, and you and up to seven friends can choose from a massive roster of Nintendo icons and take to the track. Having a good time? Take the fun even further with the Booster Course Pass, which adds 48 remastered courses from across the franchise. $51.88 Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Amazon Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the internet by storm with its charming and relaxed gameplay. Instead of jumping on heads or blasting your way across a battlefield, you can chill and look for the perfect piece of furniture for your house or another bug to collect. $60 $53 Shop Now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amazon Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo's gaming icons clash in this expansive fighting game. The amount of content on offer is fantastic, and you can spend hundreds of hours making your way through it. Nintendo fans will definitely get their money's worth here, as even the most obscure titles get recognition in some way. $60 $51 Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Breath of the Wild took the Zelda series to a new peak, and it's still a fantastic game six years after its release. Lauded as one of the best launch titles ever, it was an amazing introduction to the Switch and immediately showed that Nintendo was back in business after the failure of the Wii U. It's not much of an overstatement to say this is the game that restored consumer confidence in the company. As soon as you play it, you'll understand why. $60 $51 Shop Now

Super Mario Odyssey Amazon Super Mario Odyssey Take Mario on a 3D adventure through jungles, cities, and even the moon in Super Mario Odyssey. You'll have a blast chasing down Moons to unlock new levels and using Mario's trusted pal, Cappy, to take on a ton of new forms. $60 $47 Shop Now

Pokémon Sword and Shield Amazon Pokémon Sword and Shield This foray into the Pokémon world combines traditional linear gameplay with open-world sections and marks the series' first entry on Switch. Just because it's older doesn't mean it's not still a great game, and there are still plenty of Pokémon you can catch here that aren't available in the newer Scarlet and Violet. $60 $50 Shop Now

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Amazon Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon finally goes open-world with Scarlet and Violet. Adventure across the Spain-inspired Paldea as a student of a prestigious Pokémon academy, and discover the secrets of the mysterious Area Zero. Now, there's even more fun to be had with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, which opens up two entirely new destinations for you to discover. $60 $56 Shop Now

Super Mario Party Amazon Super Mario Party Race across the board and take on 80 minigames in Super Mario Party. This time around, you can play locally or online, so no one has to be left out. If you're a fan of board games or just a long-time Mario Party aficionado, this title is right up your alley. $60 $49 Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll soar in the skies and dig underground in the biggest rendition of Hyrule to date. Follow Link as he seeks out the origin of Ganon and attempts to reconnect with Princess Zelda across time and space. New building mechanics, more extensive dungeons, and enthralling exploration make this a must-own for the Switch. $70 $56 Shop Now

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Amazon New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe This port from the under-appreciated Wii U has that old-school 2D Mario appeal with modern conveniences and gameplay. You can take on nine different worlds either solo or with up to three other players. That means no more taking turns swapping the controller. $60 $48 Shop Now

