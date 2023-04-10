On the heels of The Super Mario Bros. Movie securing the biggest opening weekend for an animated movie of all time, Nintendo is offering new deals on Nintendo Switch consoles. After being nearly impossible to find a years ago, the Nintendo Switch is much easier to get your hands on and now there is a bundle deal celebrating gaming's favorite Italian plumber.

Amazon has a special Super Mario Bros. edition of the Nintendo Switch for $299. The Switch console with a black dock and red Joy-Con controllers is bundled with your choice of one free Mario game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and a sticker pack from the new movie. Score the Mario bundle deal and save up to $60, below.

In honor of the new Super Mario Bros. Movie, we've found Mario Nintendo Switch games that are currently on sale. You can get up to 30% off select games, including celebratory deals on a ton of Nintendo Switch titles in the Mario Bros. franchise. These finds are so good they'll have you saying "Mama mia!"

Ahead, check out the best Mario Switch game deals worth grabbing now.

Mario Nintendo Switch Games on Sale

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Get into the racing spirit in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Explore different tracks and new challenges, and of course, enjoy the competitive game with all of your friends after purchasing the digital format that's currently on sale. $60 $50 Shop Now

Mario Party Superstars Walmart Mario Party Superstars Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic game? $60 $50 Shop Now

If you're a lifelong fan of the Italian plumber or a newer convert with the release of the Nintendo Switch, you won't want to miss The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring big names like Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and more, which has officially been released to theaters on Wednesday, April 5.

