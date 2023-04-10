The Nintendo Switch Is On Sale With Special Mario Bundle, Plus Shop the Best Deals on Games
On the heels of The Super Mario Bros. Movie securing the biggest opening weekend for an animated movie of all time, Nintendo is offering new deals on Nintendo Switch consoles. After being nearly impossible to find a years ago, the Nintendo Switch is much easier to get your hands on and now there is a bundle deal celebrating gaming's favorite Italian plumber.
Amazon has a special Super Mario Bros. edition of the Nintendo Switch for $299. The Switch console with a black dock and red Joy-Con controllers is bundled with your choice of one free Mario game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and a sticker pack from the new movie. Score the Mario bundle deal and save up to $60, below.
The Nintendo Switch allows you to play your Mario video games on the go and this console comes with one free Mario game. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are.
In honor of the new Super Mario Bros. Movie, we've found Mario Nintendo Switch games that are currently on sale. You can get up to 30% off select games, including celebratory deals on a ton of Nintendo Switch titles in the Mario Bros. franchise. These finds are so good they'll have you saying "Mama mia!"
Ahead, check out the best Mario Switch game deals worth grabbing now.
Mario Nintendo Switch Games on Sale
Get into the racing spirit in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Explore different tracks and new challenges, and of course, enjoy the competitive game with all of your friends after purchasing the digital format that's currently on sale.
Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests.
This story-driven adventure takes you on a journey to save the entire Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Bros. U Deluxe includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games.
In this sequel to "Super Mario 3D Land," you have to rescue the Sprixie Kingdom from Bowser's wrath. This game duo also gives players access to the open-world game "Bowser's Fury," so you can continue the fun after you play through "Super Mario 3D World." Digital formats are marked down right now.
Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans.
Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic game?
If you can't make it to the greens, golfing with Mario on your switch is the next best thing.
If you're a lifelong fan of the Italian plumber or a newer convert with the release of the Nintendo Switch, you won't want to miss The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring big names like Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and more, which has officially been released to theaters on Wednesday, April 5.
Only in theaters, Mario fans won't want to miss this fun and modern take on the classic franchise. The PG-rated film is fun for the whole family.
