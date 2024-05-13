Two years after Bridgerton season 2 hit Netflix, the highly-anticipated third season is finally here!

On Monday, the cast and crew of the esteemed Netflix series were out in full force for the premiere in New York City where they shared what fans can expect from the new season and future installments, including the tackling of the other Bridgerton siblings' love stories.

"It's a slow burn but its a really good slow burn," says executive producer Shonda Rhimes of season 3. "You feel it -- it's very good... we wanna build that anticipation and make you enjoy it."

And anticipation is the key word for this season as fans have been waiting impatiently for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) to find her way out of the friendzone with her beloved -- and mostly unrequited love interest -- Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Sneak peek of 'Bridgerton' season 3 - Netflix

The first two seasons dealt with Penelope's unabashed pining for the third Bridgerton son as he courted another woman while the second season saw Colin and Penelope ending on a sour note as he states that he could never be with someone like her. For the fans, the disastrous ending to season 2 only makes for a more delicious journey to a "Polin" ending come season 3, which the cast members and crew promise will make for a satisfying "climax."

"If we're asking about steamy scenes, it's off the chart," shared showrunner Jess Brownell. "Because these two have been friends for so long, there is that connection already, there's a lot of depth and it allowed us to really take things a little more quickly with the intimacy."

"Slow burn, big bang," added Simone Ashley, who reprises her role as Kate Sharma.

"Worth the wait," chipped in Harriet Cains, the actress who plays Philippa Featherington. "It's the sexiest thing, yeah. There's so much sex -- I'm just gonna say it like that."

"We've had hot and steamy, bit of a slow burn, and now we're getting the climax of a three season wait," shared Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh. "I think people have really invested in that story."

Nicola Coughland an Luke Newton in 'Bridgerton' season 3 - Netflix

"It's so beautiful, it's really romantic, it's really funny, it's very suspenseful," Coughlan shared of the new episodes. "It's everything people love about Bridgerton but heightened."

As for whether or not Penelope and Colin will find themselves in season 4, assisting whichever Bridgerton sibling will be the next to find themselves in love or lust (or both) Coughlan and Newton assured fans that much like Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Ashley), they plan to stick around as long as Rhimes and those in charge allow them to.

"I'm just excited to get back in the studio again," Newton shared, adding that as far as scripts and shooting dates go, he's in the dark. "Absolutely not, no, not even a date or anything."

"I'm not going anywhere, don't you worry, I'll be hanging around for a bit," Coughlan told ET.

Watch the trailer for Bridgerton season 3 in the player below:

Bridgerton season 3, part 1 hits Netflix on May 16. Part 2 drops on June 13.

