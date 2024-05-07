The Bridgerton cast had a mini-reunion on Monday thanks to the 2024 Met Gala. After strutting their stuff on the iconic stairway earlier that night, co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor were spotted heading to an after-party together.

The former co-stars were seen leaving the Mark Hotel in New York after changing into new outfits for the parties. Bailey, 36, led the way, now out of his Loewe floral suit and dressed casually in a white tank and matching white jeans. The Wicked star, who plays Dynevor's older brother on the show, also donned stylish sunglasses as he held the actress's hand, leading Dynevor, 29, past the crowd.

Lady Daphne Bridgerton was just as ready for a night of dancing in a black mini-dress with an exaggerated sweetheart neckline. Earlier that day, she was resplendent in a custom Victoria Beckham pink lace gown.

Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor leaving The Mark Hotel - Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Their fellow Bridgerton castmate, Simone Ashley, also walked the garden-themed carpet on Monday night. Ashley -- who plays Kate Sharma, the Viscountess Bridgerton and Bailey's wife in the Netflix series -- wore a blue sequined dress with a deep v-neck and cut-outs at her waist by Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

Dynevor and Ashley, 29, were seen leaving the gala together, with Ashley smiling as she descended the steps alongside her co-star.

Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley at the 2024 Met Gala - Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The stars will return in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix series, during which the relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) takes center stage.

The show's first two seasons followed the love stories of Colin's siblings, Daphne (Dynevor) and Anthony (Bailey), as they fell for Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Kate (Ashley), respectively. In the wake of the successful seasons, the actors behind the main characters were shot into superstardom, something Newton previously admitted to ET is hard "to even think about."

"I think, at the moment, I'm so tunnel vision within the show. I couldn't see anything outside of it," Newton told ET, before sharing that he sought advice from the previous leading men.

"I checked in with Regé recently and I speak to Johnny all the time. It's kind of like passing down the knowledge of what it's like to kind of front the show," he said. "It's just amazing to see what everyone on this show has gone on to do straight after and the success of it. It's kind of mind-blowing and almost something I don't even want to think about."

Going into season 3, Newton said that one of the really fun parts to play "is the balance between how Penelope feels about Colin and how he feels about her."

"They've got this amazing friendship," he noted. "... I think we really dive in and we do explore his role in helping her find her match."

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton on 'Bridgerton' - Netflix

That journey may not take the viewers down the road they expect, Newton teased.

"We all speculate for a whole year what it's gonna be like next year... but no one could guess how this season was gonna go... We're really excited by it," he said, before teasing whether or not Colin and Penelope are endgame.

"There are moments when I think fans will question that, and maybe there will be a bit of a curveball and they might not want what they wanted previously," he said. "... It's just so exciting."

The ups and downs of the season, Newton said, will allow viewers to see a new side of both Colin and Penelope.

"It's all about growth and progression within their relationship themselves, but also self-development, how they've grown up a little bit in the summer that we haven't seen," he said. "It was really exciting to come back and feel like there was a new side to Colin I got to play. It wasn't just same old Colin that I got to do for two years. It was great to come back and have a bit more rugged and mysterious side to him, which is fun."

The first four episodes of season 3 will premiere on Netflix on May 16. The final three episodes of the season will begin streaming on June 13.

