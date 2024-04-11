'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer: Watch Penelope and Colin Heat Things Up

It's Polin time on Bridgerton season 3 and things are heating up!

A new trailer, released on Thursday, finally gave fans a closer look at the steamy love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), aka the infamous Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season 3 will kick off with Penelope (Coughlan) giving up on her longtime crush on Colin (Newton) after hearing him laugh off the idea of courting her last season. As the trailer explains, this wallflower is taking matters into her own hands as she tries to pursue a match of her own.

"I cannot live at home any longer," Penelope declares in the trailer. "I must take a husband."

"If a husband is what you seek, let me help you," Colin tells his long-time friend. "Are we not friends?"

The two hatch a plan to help Penelope attract her perfect partner, meaning the pair must spend more time together than ever before. And their master plan seemingly leads to romance for Penelope -- far away from Colin. With Penelope earning the interest of a new member of the Ton, Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), will Colin be able to win back her friendship?

More importantly, will his lessons in husband-hunting open a new door between the life-long friends?

Watch the trailer:

ET spoke with Coughlan and Newton at a Valentine's Day celebration in London back in February, where they opened up about filming some of Bridgerton's steamier scenes.

"I feel like there's always that question being asked of, is it easier to do the intimacy scenes or the more romantic scenes with someone who is your friend of four years or someone you just met for one day? I can safely say it's easier with a friend," Newton noted. "There really is that sort of support."

"It's scary going in, but then, thankfully, we have a really good relationship, so we can talk about it, and we can laugh about it when we need to," Coughlan agreed. "It made it scary, but a lot better."

As for why Penelope and Colin are a perfect couple, Coughlan noted, "They both feel like the overlooked sibling in their families, so to finally have them step into the fortune, it's a pretty big change."

The fans agree, with Coughlan explaining, "I think a lot of people see themselves in these characters, because they're like the two misfits, people who don't feel quite right. feel unseen."

Bridgerton takes its name and inspiration from Julia Quinn's romance book series, of which there are eight novels. Each installment tells the story of one Bridgerton sibling: Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Newton), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes/Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 will premiere on Netflix on May 16, while the final three episodes of the season will begin streaming on June 13. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

