Miranda Lambert Shocks Stagecoach With Reba McEntire Surprise

Miranda Lambert pulled off an epic surprise at Stagecoach over the weekend in the form of another beloved country singer, Reba McEntire!

On Saturday night, the 40-year-old "Hell On Heels" crooner shocked audiences on the T-Mobile Mane Stage when she revealed that The Voice coach, 69, was not only in the building for the show but joining her to close out the set. Reba, fresh off being announced as the host of the 2024 ACM Awards, sang along with Lambert to "Mama's Broken Heart,” "Gunpowder & Lead" and her own song, "Fancy."

The exciting appearance was documented on social media where fans shared photos and videos of the country singers dominating the stage -- at one point strutting down the catwalk hand in hand -- and belting out their respective songs for the amped-up crowd.

Not long after their showstopping performance in the California desert, the ladies took to social media to shout each other out and thank the other for the experience they are not soon to forget.

"Reba at stagecoach y'all. 🤯🤩Thank you to my hero and friend for coming out here as my special guest. I’ll never forget it. She brought all the fire 🔥," Lambert -- one of three headliners for the country music festival -- wrote in an Instagram post Sunday morning.

Along with the adoring words for her "hero," the "Somethin' Bad" singer attached pictures of the two of them, embracing while singing, walking down the stage's catwalk in lockstep and chatting it up behind the stage during the event.

"DAMN THATS THE WAY ITS DONE🏆🏆," fellow Stagecoach performer and singer Elle King responded underneath Lambert's post.

Reba followed suit and posted a message of her own to Lambert and the fans who braved the winds in Indio, California to watch their showstopping performance.

"What a night!!! Thanks @mirandalambert for asking me to be part of @Stagecoachlast night. And thanks to all the #Countrymusic fans for sticking with us in that wind! #badasssisters #bas #stagecoach," Reba shared in a post of her own.

The desert collaboration comes just days after ET spoke with Reba about her gig hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards in May for the 17th time. She last hosted the show in 2019 and said there is a very specific reason she decided to come back after five years away.

"I saw Dolly [Parton] and Garth [Brooks] doing it last year and I thought, 'Man, that's fun! They're having a great time,' and my competitiveness came in there," the singer and actress joked.

Reba also shared that while the slate of performers has yet to be announced for the May event, when it comes to who she hopes makes an appearance on stage, she is manifesting a little bit of magic... "24K Magic," that is.

"Reba McEntire and Bruno Mars," she said. "I'm a huge fan of Bruno."

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video.

