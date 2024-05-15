Travis Kelce is having a jet setting summer. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was far from home while filming this week's episode of New Heights, opening the show with a cheerful "Bonjour" on the heels of his appearance at girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in Paris on Sunday.

"I'm in Europe," he shared.

Meanwhile, Travis' brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, was recording in New York City as he participated in Disney's Upfront presentation as part of his new role with ESPN.

At one point during Wednesday's New Heights presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Jason was surprised when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- who was also on hand for Upfronts -- popped by to say hello. For his part, Goodell couldn't resist poking a little fun at Travis' expense.

"Looks like Travis is having a rough day, huh?" Goodell joked.

"I'm living the dream, man," Travis replied.

The 65-year-old businessman then noted that his twin daughters had just shown him videos of Travis in the audience at Taylor's latest show.

"This weekend my girls were tracking Travis and dancing in Paris," he said. "They even gave me a shot of you up there dancing. It was pretty good."

He then asked whether Travis had any plans to return stateside soon.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate his 2024 AFC Championship win on the field. - Getty Images

"I'm gonna be dancing around, yeah," Travis admitted. "I'm all over the world this offseason."

He continued, "It's like the yin to my yang, you know. Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season and you know I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

Goodell said that it sounded "like a nice balance."

Sunday marked Travis' fifth time at one of Taylor's Eras stops, after first attending her concert in Kansas City and, later, following her to Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

"I don't know if they're just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," he gushed on Wednesday. "It was electric."

The proud boyfriend urged fans to check out Taylor's "unbelievable" revamped show since she re-worked the setlist to include a handful of songs from her newly-released 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"It just looks like they're having so much fun up there and they're absolutely killing it," he said of the production. "And they're putting on a show that you won't get anywhere else."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted inside Paris' La Défense Arena alongside Gigi Hadid and her rumored beau Bradley Cooper, enjoying the final Eras Paris show. It was the first time Travis has been in the audience since Taylor added the song "So High School" -- which Swifties have speculated may have been written about their romance -- to the setlist. That night, she debuted another song rumored to be about their relationship, "The Alchemy," as one of her surprise songs.

Eagle-eyed fans caught Travis' sweet reaction to seeing Taylor perform both songs live.

A source tells ET, "Taylor's 87th show had significance not only for the reference to Travis' football jersey number, but because of the many Easter eggs hidden in the show about Travis. This was also the first time Travis was able to hear songs live that are rumored to be about him, and he was thrilled."

Speaking out on Wednesday, Travis simply called it, "an all-around lovely night."

Kelce has also been busy with a full slate of his own projects during the NFL offseason, including signing a record-breaking contract extension with the Chiefs, hosing Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and testing his acting chops in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

