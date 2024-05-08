Travis Kelce looked like a natural on the set of his first acting gig.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was beaming in new behind-the-scenes videos from the set of Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX drama, Grotesquerie, shared by series star Niecy Nash-Betts. The Reno 911 alum previously revealed Kelce's casting in a video posted to her Instagram feed on Tuesday.

Nash-Betts followed that up with more videos on her Instagram Story, showing off a chair bearing the guest star's name on set. Then, the two sat together in a convertible between takes.

Travis Kelce's chair on the set of Grotesquerie. - Niecy Nash / Instagram

"This guy," the Emmy-winning actress says, aiming her camera at Kelce.

"Buckle up!" he responds, prompting a giggle and "Oh, lord" from Nash-Betts.

In the shot, Nash-Betts wears oversized sunglasses with a scarf wrapped over her head. Kelce appears to be in an all-white outfit with a camel overcoat.

Travis Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts on the set of 'Grotesquerie.' - Niecy Nash / Instagram

Travis Kelce smiles on the set of Grotesquerie. - Niecy Nash / Instagram

She later shared a video after Kelce had wrapped for the day, in which he was hugging Murphy outside.

"How ya feeling?" she asks Kelce.

"I'm just glad I didn't hurt nobody," he cheekily responds.

Travis Kelce hugs Ryan Murphy on the set of Grotesquerie. - Niecy Nash / Instagram

Travis Kelce wraps filming Grotesquerie. - Niecy Nash / Instagram

A source told ET on Tuesday, "Travis Kelce is wearing many hats these days as he jumps into the acting world in his first TV series role, starring alongside Niecy Nash in Grotsequerie by Ryan Murphy. Details of Travis's role are still under wraps, however, it will be a guest-starring role, and his presence will be felt during the series."

The source added, "Travis is excited to exercise this skill set and show another side of himself off the field. More projects like this one are to come."

While details about the show aren't being disclosed just yet, FX previously released a short clip and described the project -- which also stars The Crown alum Lesley Manville and Courtney B. Vance -- as a "new horror drama series."

Travis Kelce - Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH

The news of Kelce's casting in Murphy's latest production comes just weeks after ET confirmed that the Cleveland-born football player will soon host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Prime Video. He previously starred in Catching Kelce, a reality dating competition structured around finding him a partner -- long before his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

Additionally, the athlete also recently produced the movie My Dead Friend Zoe, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman.

As for his acting, Kelce's chops are mostly untested, although he previously hosted Saturday Night Live and returned later in the year with his now-girlfriend to make a cameo in a sketch about their relationship.

"That's the point of the offseason," Travis explained during a January press conference. "Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."

When it comes to his football career, Kelce is still at the top of his game.

Earlier this month, Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs. The $34.25 million deal -- which includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year -- makes the three-time Super Bowl champ the highest-paid tight end in the league.

"I am so frickin' thankful," he later said on his New Heights podcast.

