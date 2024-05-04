Travis Kelce can't stop, won't stop. He's been in party mode ever since winning his third Super Bowl ring, and the party continued in Louisville, Kentucky, where he celebrated hitting his first bet at the famed racetrack.

The Kentucky Derby's official Instagram account on Saturday shared video of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrating after winning his first bet at Churchill Downs for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. You can see he's dripping in style with an off-white, pinned stripe, double-breasted suit. He finished the look with a fedora hat.

The night prior, Kelce hit up Sports Illustrated's Revel at the Races bash at the Ice House. He was there to see his friends, The Chainsmokers, and he spent the evening dancing with his group at an exclusive table for the majority of the night.

The star-studded event also included A-list attendees like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former Green Bay Packers teammates -- Davante Adams, A.J. Hawk, Jimmy Graham and David Bakhtiari.

The entire bunch are likely to attend Saturday's big race at Churchill Downs. No sign of Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, in Louisville. Then again, Mahomes has already gone on the record to say he can't keep up with the Kelce brothers when it comes to painting the town red.

"No, I cannot [keep up with the Kelce brothers]. I used to, I think, and then I had kids," Patrick quipped during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Travis Kelce laughing with a group of friends at the Revel at the Races bash at the Ice House on May 3, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. - Getty

Travis Kelce enjoying himself ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. - Zach Rosenfield / RMG-PR

Travis Kelce and former NBA star Chandler Parsons in a photo taken by Alex Pall. - Alex Pall/Instagram

Travis' trip to the Derby City comes not long after he and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, visited Las Vegas for a fundraising gala for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Kelce auctioned off a set of four tickets for Swift's Eras Tour. The surprise contribution raised a whopping $80,000 for charity.

An eyewitness previously told ET that Swift and Kelce walked in to the gala "holding hands and were affectionate all night." The event goer adds that throughout the night, there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another."

Kelce has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only is he dating the world's biggest pop star but he also recently signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Chiefs that'll pay him $17 million fully guaranteed. The two-year deal is worth $34.25 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league. The deal also means Kelce will more than likely retire with the only team he's ever suited up for.

