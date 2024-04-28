Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not hiding their love away!

A source inside the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala on Saturday night tells ET that "The Tortured Poets Department" singer and her Kansas City Chiefs tight-end beau, both 34, were packing on the PDA inside Patrick Mahomes' Saturday night event.

The source says Taylor and Travis "walked in holding hands and they were affectionate all night" while supporting Mahomes' charity initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada. The eventgoer adds that throughout the night, there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them, the support is there for one another."

"The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love," they share.

ET also spoke with gala attendee Meghan Dunham who was lucky enough to snap a pic with Taylor inside and shared her first-hand interaction with the "Karma" singer and the three-time Super Bowl champ, who she calls "amazing humans."

"Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It's very sweet and nothing but love between the two of the," she shares, calling their relationship, "genuine and authentic."

According to Dunham, Taylor was "an absolute gem" and more than happy to take a photo with her. She called the 14-time GRAMMY winner "gracious and sweet" and said, "she truly is a beautiful soul. Inside and out."

The insider updates come just hours after Mahomes, 28, posted a weekend recap to his Instagram and snuck in a quick shot of Taylor in a floor-length green gown, hand-in-hand with her lover, dressed in a blue suit and white button-up shirt. In the Instagram Reel, the pair can be seen entering the venue looking ready to party and dressed to the nines.

"Great weekend in Las Vegas for the @15andMahomies Vegas Golf Classic," the Chiefs quarterback captioned the post.

Fans were quick to also point out another snipped in the video which shows Travis on the green during the golfing tournament and a blurry figure in the background in what appears to be a light blue dress. The eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that all signs appeared to point to the mystery person being Taylor, cheering on her man from the sidelines.

"Hate to be insane in this way but we do have proof of Taylor cheering on Travis at the golf course," one person wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During the gala, Travis surprised audience members in a last-minute shakeup when he took the stage to adorably raffle off one more item and shout out Taylor who helped pull off one of the hottest ticket items on the docket.

"I was just talking to my significant other and we might have another auction item that wasn't on the docket," he said slyly. "Has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?"

For the charity, Taylor and Travis pulled together four tickets to a future show -- either in Miami Gardens, Florida, New Orleans or Indianapolis, Indiana -- for her next US Eras Tour dates.

According to the event's auctioneer, Harry Santa, the four tickets did more than their fair share of heavy lifting to support the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation -- an organization devoted to bettering the lives of children through health and wellness programs.

"It's not every night @taylorswift is in your audience," Santa wrote on Instagram. "4 tickets to The Eras Tour raised an incredible $80,000... It was a truly special night supporting @15andmahomies."

