No couples vacations happening here -- at least, not yet. Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, was asked about the singer's longtime pal, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce in a recent interview, including whether the foursome had gotten the chance to share a double date.

"We did not," Blanco said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

He did, however, run into the singer -- and presumably her beau -- at a sushi hot spot in Los Angeles earlier this month.

"I actually just saw her at Sushi Park," he revealed. "I ran into her right before Coachella."

Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving Sushi Park on Friday, April 12, after enjoying dinner together. The next night, they were seen reveling in the festivities of Coachella as they showed off some PDA and enjoyed sets by pals Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff with his band, Bleachers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Gomez and Swift go way back, with the friends first being photographed together on a red carpet in 2008.

Actress Selena Gomez and singer Taylor Swift arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Another Cinderella Story" on Sept. 14, 2008. - John Shearer/WireImage

As it turns out, Gomez and Blanco also have a longer history than even they realized. The musicians have collaborated on a number of songs dating back to her 2015 hit, "Same Old Love," but Blanco now reveals that they apparently met long before that.

"Her mom just reminded me of this," he confessed. "I didn't even remember this. We both met each other almost 16, 17 years ago when she was just getting into music, before we, obviously we made a bunch of songs together, but before we had made any music together, I was one of her first big meetings right around when she was just leaving Disney to make her own music. Neither one of us remembered the meeting, but her mom remembered it and was just like, 'Yeah, you guys were 18,' and everyone was like, 'You can't get a meeting with Benny Blanco,' and this was at the very beginning of her career."

He continued, "It was, I guess, a big meeting at the time and then we wound up making songs after. She's the best."

Beyond their careers in the music industry, Blanco and Gomez have seemingly bonded over their shared love of cooking. Gomez stars on her own Daytime Emmy-nominated cooking show, Selena + Chef, while Blanco entertains fans with his delightfully zany cooking videos on social media. Now, Blanco is releasing a cookbook titled Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends on April 30.

Earlier this month, a source raved to ET that Blanco and Gomez's loved ones are thrilled about their relationship.

The source shared that the singer's "friends and family love Benny and his loved ones feel the same about her."

"Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn't be more encouraging," the source noted of the couple's close circle.

Gomez and Blanco "have gotten very serious" in recent days, according to the source.

"Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life," the source said. "They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The duo, the source said, feels "like they bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other."

"They speak their minds, appreciate each other's art, and lift each other up," the source noted. "They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive."

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their romance in December after months of speculation. Then, in February, the "Love On" singer opened up about her "lovely" relationship.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said during an interview with Zane Lowe. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

