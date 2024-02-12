Benny Blanco Gets Handsy With Girlfriend Selena Gomez in New Photos

"Can't Keep My Hands to Myself" must be Benny Blanco's favorite song by Selena Gomez!

In a series of new photos posted on Monday, the music producer, 35, and Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, could not look more in love as they pose in the pictures together, including one NSFW photo that shows Blanco's hand placed on Gomez's breast as he kisses her shoulder.

"My bes fwend," wrote Gomez in the caption of the post -- which received more than 3 million likes in an hour.

"das my bes fwen," Blanco responded in the comments.

The first photo in the bunch shows the pair in casual clothing in a kitchen as Blanco appears to shape burger meat and Gomez hugs him from behind, laying her head on his shoulder as they look at the camera.

The following two photos show Gomez in a beige dress and Blanco in a matching suit, with the second pic showing the actress playfully sticking her tongue out with her eyes closed and her head on her boyfriend's chest.

The final picture in the bunch appears to be from the night of the Golden Globes as The Bear actor Matty Matheson is seen wearing a maroon tux while another person holds a statue from the award show. The selfie includes Blanco hugging Gomez from behind as she looks back at him wistfully.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Things have been heating up between the actress and the producer since they went social media official in December. The following month, the couple made their public debut at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Around the same time, a source confirmed "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

Gomez and Blanco first worked together alongside Tainy and J Balvin for 2021's "I Can't Get Enough." A music video for the track featured everyone rocking pajamas and cuddled up in bed together.

