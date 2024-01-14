Selena Gomez made sure that Nicola Peltz Beckham felt the love on her birthday!

On Saturday, Peltz took to Instagram to shared a series of pictures from a surprise birthday party, hosted by Gomez.

"i’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life 🥹 all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games 🩷🥹 (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much 🩷🩷 and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting 😭😭🍔🩷🥂," she wrote.

According to Peltz's post, the surprise party was hosted by Gomez. Making the moment more special, Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, cooked for the occasion.

In the photos, Peltz and her guests wear matching blue pajamas. In the pics, the Welcome to Chippendales actress poses with Gomez, her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Gomez's little sister, Gracie.

In one picture, the birthday girl shows off her cake -- which dons a picture of her face. Blanco makes an appearance in the group shot, as he sits off to the side next to Beckham.

Blanco and Gomez -- whose romance was confirmed last month -- have the singer's friends and family's seal of approval.

Last week, a source told ET that the singer's family and friends see her and the producer's relationship going for the long haul.

"Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny," the source said. "Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."

The source adds, "Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world. Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values. He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle."

