It looks like Selena Gomez has to stop singing 'Single Soon!'

After the singer stirred up romance rumors with record producer Benny Blanco on Instagram, one person familiar with the situation confirmed that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 31, and the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year winner, 35, are an item.

A source tells ET, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

On Thursday, the Rare Beauty founder left the internet buzzing when she took to the comments of multiple Instagram posts speculating on her relationship status.

It started when the "Wolves" songstress left a reply underneath a post with the text "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She's In a Relationship."

In the comments, the beauty mogul simply wrote, "facts" from her personal Instagram account. Over on one of the fan sites dedicated to Gomez, the singer may have confirmed that Blanco is that man.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Under the post, which had a picture of Gomez and Blanco posing together at the 31st birthday celebration, with the text speculating their relationship, Gomez wrote, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She later doubled down in the same comments section, defending Blanco and calling him "the best thing that ever happened to me."

As if that didn't stir the pot --- there was another layer.

Shortly after the comments surfaced, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer took to her Instagram Story and shared a black and white image of her face in the frame, leaning on a bearded man, who appears to be Blanco. Though his face is out of the frame, the bracelet in the picture matches one that he has been seen wearing on his Instagram.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Gomez and Blanco worked together alongside Tainy and J Balvin for 2021's "I Can't Get Enough." A music video for the track featured everyone rocking pajamas and cuddled up in bed together.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Gomez has been in her dating era. This year, she was briefly linked to Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, and Zayn Malik -- after they were spotted making out in NYC. However, according to multiple social media posts, she's been flying solo.

Last month, a source told ET that the Only Murders in the Building star has been busy doing her own thing.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source said. "She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

