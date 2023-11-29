Selena Gomez is welcoming even more renowned chefs into her cozy-yet-spacious kitchen for a new winter-time series of Selena + Chef.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at one of the episodes from the forthcoming Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, in which she and her close friend, Raquelle Stevens, learn to prepare an entire Christmas time buffet with celeb chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

In the clip, Guarnaschelli teaches Gomez how to properly season and prepare a sizable roast, and it brings a big smile to the star's face, as she declares, "This is so fun!"

"She's thriving! I think you're bringing out a whole side of Selena we haven't even seen," Stevens says, excitedly.

"That's actually true," Gomez says with a smile, adding, "But I also have a crush on someone, so I'm kinda really happy."

"You have a crush on somebody?" Guarnaschelli asks.

"Yeah, I do," Gomez says, conspiratorially. "But we'll talk about it later."

While the singer-actress-foodie doesn't disclose more about her "crush," a source recently told ET that Gomez is currently doing her own thing when it comes to dating, and she's not worried about settling down.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source told ET. "She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship."

"She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries," the source added. "Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

Meanwhile, Gomez' new four-part special series, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays -- which features all-star chefs including Guarnaschelli, Eric Adjepong, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda -- kicks off Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

