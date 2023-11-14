Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid stand united in support of their friend Taylor Swift's newfound romance with Travis Kelce.

A source tells ET, "Selena and Gigi both love Taylor and Travis together. Selena and Gigi are in a good spot and have put any past drama behind them. They have both moved on."

The source went on to share that Gomez, a longtime friend of Swift, believes that Swift and Kelce's relationship is the real deal. "Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis. Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen. They are happy for both of them."

Kelce has apparently won over not only Swift's heart but also the approval of her friends. The source continued, "So far Travis has proven to be caring, honest, and thoughtful. He’s a good listener and communicator, takes her feelings into consideration, puts his family first, and also respects her passion for what she does."

The relationship seems to be thriving on mutual understanding and respect. "The feelings between them are very mutual. They share a connection and understanding of each other personally and professionally, which makes things work well," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Hadid addressed and dismissed rumors suggesting she and Gomez disapprove of their friend's relationship.

Responding to a post by Perez Hilton on Instagram that suggested the supermodel wasn’t a fan of the romance, Hadid clarified, "I'm a couple of days late to this tag. But didn’t the press try this last week with Selena? Let it be... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

The speculation surrounding Hadid's concerns about Swift and Kelce originated from a source speaking to Us Weekly.

According to the source, "One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]... She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon."

Hadid's mention of Gomez in her comment seems to be in response to a source cited by Page Six, stating, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and gallivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena."

The supposed insider added, "Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic."

Getty

Hadid's recent remark contradicts these claims, emphasizing the supportive stance of Swift's friends. Since dating Kelce, the singer's pals, including Hadid and Gomez, have publicly shown their support.

In September, the 33-year-old singer dined at New York City's Emilio's Ballato with some of her famous friends, including Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne.

Gotham/GC Images

And earlier this month, Swift stepped out in New York City with her new friend and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the rest of her star-studded friend group, including Hadid, Gomez, Cara Delevingne and Sophie Turner.

Gotham/GC Images

A source told ET that the group started their evening with sushi at Bond St. After dinner the famous friends wanted to keep the night going, so they walked down the street to the private club Zero Bond. A source told ET that the group braved the crowded street of photographers to make their way to the club. Swift and her friends stayed out at the club till around 3 a.m., the source revealed, with Hadid's rumored new beau, Bradley Cooper, joining them.

For more on Swift and Kelce's romance, as well as her famous girl squad, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: