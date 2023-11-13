Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "having the best time together" and enjoying their blossoming relationship after spending the weekend together in Argentina for the "Bad Blood" singer's Buenos Aires Eras Tour stop.

A source tells ET that the new couple is "excited and giddy" when it comes to their newfound love and they aren't afraid to show the world, as evidenced by their kiss and embrace following Saturday night's show.

"They’re very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can’t even hide it, and don’t want to," the source tells ET.

As for how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end felt about Swift changing the lyrics to "Karma" on Saturday, it would appear he was a fan.

"Travis loved the shoutout Taylor gave him at her show and it has been so nice for Taylor to have him there with her. Their family and friends are very happy for them and think they are great together," the source says.

At one of her shows over the weekend, Swift slyly adjusted the words to "Karma," changing the lyrics to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." The switch-up prompted a major reaction from the crowd.

Kelce, who was in the VIP tent next to Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, immediately covered his face in disbelief and excitement. Scott -- who was sporting a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard -- immediately tapped Kelce's shoulder as if to say, "Did you hear that?!"

Immediately after wrapping the concert, the "Shake It Off" crooner walked off stage and waived to fans before sprinting toward Kelce, kissing him and jumping into his arms.

For his part, the football star responded by twirling Swift around and carrying her off and out of view of fans.

A source recently told ET that the couple -- who have been dating since August -- "bring out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source said.

"He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels," the source continued.

While Kelce and Swift's "Love Story" may have stolen the show in Buenos Aires, it was just one part of the weekend's events, which kicked off the international leg of Swift's record-breaking tour.

"Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible," Swift wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Swift performed three shows over the weekend to crowds of 80,000 apiece.

"I can't even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I'd never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement," she continued.

The singer will next travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for three shows before flying to São Paulo for three more shows the following week.

