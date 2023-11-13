Hilarie Burton is here for Taylor Swift's new romance with Travis Kelce -- and she's placing her bet now on a quick engagement between the two.

The One Tree Hill alum praised the new couple on X (formerly known as Twitter), after Swift sweetly changed a "Karma" lyric while performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, over the weekend and then planted a big kiss on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after the show.

"They are gonna have the most flannel-lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas," Burton gushed. "And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May."

Responding to a fan who noted that Swift has "never done that for any other guy," Burton raved about Kelce's public support Swift and likened him to her own husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work," Burton said. "This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win."

Burton and Morgan first got together in 2009 after they were set up on a blind date by their respective co-stars, Jensen and Danneel Ackles. They welcomed their first child, son Gus, in 2010, and their second, daughter George, in 2018. The couple quietly married on Oct. 5, 2019.

Burton has had plenty of fun following Swift and Kelce as their relationship unfolds on the public stage, previously (jokingly) referring to Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs' game as "the T.Swift game."

"Just now, son and I hit the supermarket and pop back to the meat aisle where they had some football displays," she shared. "My boy asks loudly if we were going to 'watch the Taylor Swift football game this weekend'. I say 'I can’t WAIT for the T. Swift game!' The menfolk were not pleased!"

She also acknowledged the parallels to her own experience on One Tree Hill.

"The OTH Effect. Sports + Romance = F**king Magic!"

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Burton also spoke to ET about her knowing Kelce for his charity work. "Travis was always a very charming person that would show up [to charity event] and be lovely to all the fans and raise money for the children," she shared. "That's the kind of guy that Taylor deserves."

She added, "What I like is that he knows exactly who she is and does not want her to dim her light at all and he just wants to amplify it."

The magic was in full effect over the weekend during Swift and Kelce's whirlwind weekend in Argentina. As for how the relationship is progressing, a source recently told ET that Kelce "is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor."

