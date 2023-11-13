Taylor Swift couldn't help but bust into a happy dance over her latest collection of GRAMMY nominations. The 33-year-old singer has scored six noms for her Midnights album, shattering records previously held by some of the music industries' top luminaries -- including herself!

While performing in Argentina on her Eras Tour, Swift adorably addressed the honors while thanking her fans for their support.

"The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six GRAMMYS," she said during the Evermore era of her set, holding up six fingers and busting a move while seated at her moss-covered piano. "You're the best."

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The moment was captured by a Swiftie in the audience and shared on social media.

The upcoming 2024 GRAMMY Awards are scheduled for Feb. 4, and Swift is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Midnights), Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance (for "Anti-Hero"), and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance (for "Karma" featuring Ice Spice).

Swift co-wrote "Anti-Hero" alongside her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff. With the Song of the Year nomination, Swift is now the first songwriter in GRAMMY history to accumulate seven nominations in the category.

She previously shared the top status, at six nominations a piece, with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. Her previously nominated songs are "You Belong with Me," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Lover," "Cardigan" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," though she has never won in the category.

As for Record of the Year, Swift becomes the first artist whose first five nominations in the category were for solo recordings -- not from collaborations or with a group -- since Frank Sinatra. Swift was previously nominated for "You Belong With Me," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space." But, again, has yet to win in this category.

The 12-time GRAMMY winner does already have a trio of Album of the Year wins under her belt for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Now, with her Midnights nomination, Swift ties Barbra Streisand for the most nominations in the category with six. (Swift's albums Red and Evermore were also previously nominated.)

Should Swift's Midnights win Album of the Year when the GRAMMY trophies are handed out on Feb. 4, she would secure her place atop Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon for the most wins in the category of all time. To reach that milestone, she'll have to beat World Music Radio by Jon Batiste, the record by boygenius, Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe, GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo and SOS by SZA.

See the complete list of nominations here.

Getty

The superstar kicked off the South America leg of her Eras Tour at the Estadio Monumental in Argentina on Thursday. Swift's eventful Buenos Aires visit included a rain delay, a date night, a surprise kiss and a cheeky lyric change.

On Friday, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were spotted holding hands and enjoying dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel. As the couple made their entrance, patrons of the restaurant cheered and clapped.

The next night, Swift surprised her beau with a lyric change to her song, "Karma," during her show. Making her first direct reference to him, she belted out: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." At the end of the show, the two were seen sharing a passionate kiss as she exited the stage.

Next stop on the Eras Tour: Swift heads to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and then she'll be wrapping up the South American leg of the tour -- and her 2023 tour dates -- with three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

The 66th annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

