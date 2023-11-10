Taylor Swift Reschedules Second Buenos Aires Show Due to Weather

Taylor Swift rescheduled the second night of her three-show stay in Argentina on Friday, saying the "chaotic weather" would endanger her fans and crew. Swift made the announcement just hours after ET confirmed Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had touched down in Buenos Aires to attend his girlfriend's show.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote on Instagram. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!"

Instagram

Footage of the bad weather posted online revealed substantial flooding at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, the Argentina home of the Eras Tour.

Earlier on Friday, ET confirmed that Kelce had landed in Argentina after departing Kansas City late Thursday night.His arrival in South America came shortly after he attended Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Gala.

While Kelce was at the charity event, Swift played her first of three Buenos Aires shows, originally scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. ET previously reported that, thanks to the Chiefs' bye week, the tight end would be making the trip south of the equator.

Kelce and Swift were last seen together when she attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Chiefs secured the win, they left the stadium hand-in-hand and she gave him a kiss on the cheek, before heading out for a dinner date.

They have seen each other since that outing, though, as a source told ET that Kelce and Swift spent Halloween together.

The following week, Swift did not travel to Germany to watch Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, instead spending time in New York City with Brittany Mahomes and other famous friends.

As for how the relationship is progressing, a source told ET that Kelce "is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor."

RELATED CONTENT: