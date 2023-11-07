Brittany Mahomes Shares Look Inside Her and Taylor Swift's Night Out

Brittany Mahomes is giving fans a peek into her night out with Taylor Swift! On Tuesday, Patrick Mahomes' wife took to Instagram to share pics from her New York City outing with the singer, as well as Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, the wives of NFL players.

In one shot, Taylor, who has recently been linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has her arm wrapped around Brittany, whose husband is the team's quarterback. The women are sitting next to Lyndsay, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, and Paige, wife of former Chief Shane Buechele, in the photo.

The same four women appear in the second pic, which shows Taylor, Brittany and Lyndsay taking a sip of champagne, as Paige toasts the camera with her glass.

Brittany captioned the pic with the star and champagne emojis.

The post came days after the women were photographed out together, as the Chiefs headed to Germany to take on the Miami Dolphins. Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez were also part of the fun group.

A source told ET that the group started their evening out with sushi at Bond St. The source said they dined in the private Tatami Room and ordered an assortment of dishes including the famous crispy rice.

"They were in a great mood, holding hands and laughing as they got to their table," the source said.

After dinner the famous friends wanted to keep the night going, so they walked down the street to the private club, Zero Bond. A source told ET that the group braved the crowded street of photographers to make their way to the club, where they stayed until 3 a.m.

Getty

The next day, the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 21 to 14. Though Taylor wasn't on hand for the international game, a source recently told ET Taylor and Travis' romance is going strong, noting that the famous duo "brings out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source said. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

