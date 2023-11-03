Travis Kelce is facing some big questions regarding his relationship with Taylor Swift!

During a Friday press conference ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, the 34-year-old tight end was given the third degree about his romance with the 33-year-old pop star.

First, Travis was questioned on whether Taylor would be at the game since the "Lover" singer has been present at several of his games since their romance reportedly started in September.

"When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself," Travis coyly answered.

When questioned about the latest status in their romance, Travis shared that he "got to see her last week."

And in response to the biggest question of them all, whether the NFL player is in love with the GRAMMY winner, Travis kept his cards close to his chest. "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," he firmly responded, smiling.

Although the tight end is understandably keeping his private life as private as possible, he and Taylor have been thrust into the spotlight since romance rumors began swirling around over the summer.

"Everyone close to Travis loves that he is happy. He is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor," a source close to the Kelce family recently told ET, noting that the Kansas City Chiefs player has his family's "full support."

But the one big concern for the athlete centers around safety.

"There is a general concern about their safety given how high profile their relationship is and the added attention it's brought," the source added. "They're so appreciative of their fans, but hope to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward. This level of stardom is something new to Travis, and although he can handle it, he is still getting used to it. Safety is a major concern among everyone, especially given how passionate fans feel about their relationship."

Additionally, Taylor has attended several of Travis' games in the private box. The "Anti-Hero" singer was recently photographed kissing Travis on the cheek at a Chiefs after-party, sending Swifties into a frenzy.

Though the relationship is still fairly new, a source told ET last month that Taylor and Travis' romance is going strong, noting that the famous duo "brings out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source shared. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

On the Kelce side of things, Travis' family "adores Taylor," the source said of his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

"They are impressed by her and think she's sweet, giving, and caring, similarly to how Travis is," the source added. "Travis is a laid-back, fun, and charismatic guy."

