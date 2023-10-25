Despite some reports circulating, Taylor Swift has not met all of Travis Kelce's family. While the 33-year-old singer has became fast friends with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, and has been introduced to his father, Ed Kelce, she's yet to meet Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife and kids.

This has a lot to do with the fact that it's football season and Jason -- who is married to Kylie Kelce and has three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett -- is the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently spoke with Travis and Jason's dad, Ed, who revealed that Taylor has yet to meet his three granddaughters. "They'll flip over [meeting her]," he says of when the introduction does happen. "No doubt."

As for whether Ed or his granddaughters have seen Taylor's concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, he admits there isn't much time for that right now. "During the middle of a NFL season? It's tough to get time to do it," he notes. "I mean, it all kind of revolves around the games and the boys."

During a recent interview with NBC Sports' Peter King, Jason expressed his concern about the fan and media frenzy surrounding Travis and Taylor's relationship.

"It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," the 35-year-old athlete said. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'"

Jason continued, "There's paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I'm like, 'Is that really necessary information to share?' This is another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."

Clearly concerned for his younger brother, Jason added, "So, on one hand, [I'm] really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there's some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be."

That being said, Jason is confident that that he knows 34-year-old Travis "can deal with some of this," so "long as it's not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

