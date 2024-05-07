Jelly Roll successfully completed his first 5K run on Tuesday, and the musician was elated and pumped up!

The Whitsitt Chapel artist participated in the 2 Bears 5K -- hosted by the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast duo Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival -- and he spoke with ET's Denny Directo about the impressive accomplishment.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," Jelly Roll recalled. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it."

Jelly Roll explained that the 5K left him feeling "really motivated" when it comes to his own health journey, and revealed that he and Kreischer "got really emotional at the finish line."

"I feel great, I'm a little tired," he admitted. "It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man."

Tom Segura, Jelly Roll, and Bert Kreischer attend Netflix is a Joke Fest - 2 Bears 5K at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on May 07, 2024.

And preparing for the big 5K has actually led to Jelly Roll losing an impressive amount of weight as he trained. In fact, the singer said he lost a total of "like 50 to 70-something pounds."

For Jelly Roll, one of the most rewarding aspects of taking part in the 5K is getting to serve as an inspiration for others.

"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he shared. "It was just really cool to see that."

He also marveled at the "eclectic group of people" that took part in the 2 Bears 5K, telling ET, "There was a man running in a bear suit, there were people chugging beers... there were people setting personal records too!"

Jelly Roll's physical and mental health has been on many fans' minds in recent weeks, after his wife, Bunnie XO, revealed that he'd decided to take a step back from social media because of trolls bullying him over his weight.

When asked about how he's feeling these days, since stepping back, Jelly Roll shared, "I feel incredible. I'm surrounded by friends and family."

As for his future in running, Jelly Roll declared, "Next year, a half marathon! We're saying it now, absolutely!"

This year's Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival runs through May 12.

