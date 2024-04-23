Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, has a very clear message for online bullies: "Enough is enough."

The Dumb Blonde podcast host reveals in a new video that the GRAMMY-nominated country artist has taken a step back from the internet after persistent comments about his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f**king weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby," she says in the clip. "My husband doesn't show it to you guys but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him."

Bunnie continues, "The internet can say whatever the f**k they want about you and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f**ck we're not."

The 44-year-old also implores commenters to consider people's humanity before saying something negative.

"Don't bully people because you never know where they are mentally," she warns.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie first met at one of his shows in 2015, sparking a romance. The pair got engaged in 2016 and decided to tie the knot the same day at a chapel in Las Vegas. He has since credited her as "a beacon of change in my life," per a 2023 interview with Billboard.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. - Getty Images

Jelly, 39, has hardly shied away from his own colorful history -- from addiction to life on the streets to incarceration. He's been open about how music has helped cope with his most challenging moments.

"In the darkest moments of my life, at my father's funeral, it was music that helped me cope," he told ET last year. "Music was always there to give me a hug. So I just want to do that for people."

"I'm constantly writing songs to show people that it's okay to be a work in progress. It's okay to still meet yourself in the middle," he said of his approach to songwriting on his 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel. "But I also wanted to make sure this time that I added the hopefulness to it and the tempo. I had some tempo changes. I wanted to be more uplifting, more major keys."

Next up for Jelly, fans can expect new music as the singer promised ET earlier this month that his next album is on the way.

"I am not only back in the studio, we're finna go," he declared at the 2024 CMT Awards. "It's about that time!"

Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll and Bailee Ann attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The artist welcomed his now 15-year-old daughter, Bailee, with an ex while he was behind bars in 2008. Today, he has full custody of Bailee.

Jelly is also a dad to his 7-year-old son, Noah.

In her latest TikTok, Bunnie assured followers that she will always have her family's back.

"I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for the f**king underdogs," she declares. "You're never gonna bully me, you're never gonna lie about me or my family and I will fight 'til the end.

She doubles down, "All you gotta do is just leave me and my family the f**k alone and you won't get called out."

