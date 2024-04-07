Jelly Roll is basking in the glory of another monumental night at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

For the second year in a row, the "Need a Favor" singer pulled off a clean sweep at the star-studded awards show -- held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday -- taking home the awards for Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and the night's biggest prize, Video of the Year.

Jelly Roll spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage after the show, where he marveled at his three trophies and the significance of winning the night's top honor -- which was handed to him by the final presenter of the evening, Billy Bob Thornton.

"I don't know what to say. I'm out of words. By the last time I got up there, I was like, 'Man, this is crazy,'" the Whitsitt Chapel artist shared. "It's just unreal, man."

Jelly Roll took home all three awards he was nominated for on Sunday at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Brynn Osborn/CBS via Getty Images

Reflecting on the wins, the singer remarked about an unusual significance about the trophies themselves -- and how this year's red color scheme was notably different from the three turquoise CMT Music Award trophies he took home last year.

"You want to hear how serendipitous this is? I don't want to sound weird but... this is the same color red that my jacket was last year at this award show," Jelly Roll remarked. "That jacket announced this album, and I feel like tonight kind of ended the era for this album. It's time for new music."

Jelly Roll also won big at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, going three for three with another clean sweep. - Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

And that new music may be coming soon rather than later. When asked if he's starting to get back into the recording studio, Jelly Roll declared, "I am not only back in the studio, we're finna go. It's about that time!"

However, before working on any new music, the singer had a bigger priority on his plate: celebrating his monumental victory -- albeit somewhat responsibly.

"Tonight is going to be a cool celebration, but I'm saving [it], because I am meeting with Gayle King in the morning," shared Jelly Roll, who is scheduled for a sit-down interview with the CBS Mornings anchor on Monday. "So, what I gonna do is try to be calm. Sorry, Gayle, if I blow it."

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards were held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show aired on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

