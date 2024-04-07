Jelly Roll has more than just his 2024 CMT Music Award nominations to be thankful for after his plane recently made an emergency landing on the way to the big show.

On Sunday, ET's Cassie DiLaura talked with the 39-year-old musician and his wife, Bunnie XO, who detailed the scary incident, in which their plane was forced to turn around mid-air and land for technical reasons. The ordeal was documented in a TikTok video posted by Bunnie on Friday.

"Little baby scare," he said of the impromptu plane landing. "No, we're awesome man, it's all good."

In the video posted by Bunnie, a crew member is seen talking with those on board the flight before cutting to the group back on the ground and waiting for approval to take off once again for their destination.

"The plane got turned around," Jelly Roll says in the video. "They say it's a issue with the computer... at least it wasn't the breaks."

The happy couple -- who recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Bunnie leaving the sex work industry -- did not let the interruption dull their bright smiles on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards, however. Dressed to impress, the pair turned heads as they stepped onto the carpet in matching colors, with Jelly Roll wearing a black and white bomber jacket and Bunnie matching him in a dress.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas - Getty Images

Jelly Roll is not just making waves with his fashion choices; he's also set to deliver another electrifying performance at the awards ceremony. The artist is among the most-nominated performers, which comes on the heels of him sweeping his categories last year. When asked if he is hoping for a "three for three" sweep again, he told ET, "No, not at all, dude."

He added: "You know what I was thinking about today? I was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if Kelsey [Ballerini] could win one, Cody [Johnson] could win one, and I could win one?' Because it seems to be what it boils down to for the final category, so I'm like, 'They're my friend’s, man.'"

Jelly Roll is nominated for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year for "Need a Favor." Earlier in the day, he was revealed to be in the final round of contention for the Video of the Year award alongside Ballerini and Johnson.

It's not only his talent but his incredible disposition and sportsmanship that Bunnie says makes her love her husband all the more. She told ET on the carpet that they often have to stop and take stock of the big moments as they continue to live in disbelief at the success he has accomplished and their rise to fame.

"Being proud is like not even... I can't even say it to him anymore. Like, what do you say to a man who gets everything he dreams of?" Bunnie said. "I cried today like over the littlest thing, it's crazy so we're not cry -- well he used to not be a crier. And I'm definitely not a crier but we cry all the time now because it's like, 'What is going on? What is life?'"

Jelly Roll (C) attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas - Getty Images

While chatting with ET, Jelly Roll also addressed a shiny new accessory he was sporting, his brand-new, pearly white smile. The singer recently underwent a procedure that provided him with new veneers after two decades with the old ones.

"I haven't been to the dentist in 20 years," he said. "So, I finally went. I go every 20 years, I'm gonna go back when I'm 60 now."

In a TikTok video posted by Bunnie back in March, the couple let the world in on his "reconstructive" mouth surgery and the process of upgrading his out of date veneers, cavity fillings and crowns.

"I'm getting all my teeth redone. I've had these same veneers for 20 years," the superstar said. "I'm finally getting them replaced and I’m getting some implants and I'm getting some cavities and some wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of sh*t."

With Ballerini taking the reins as host for the fourth consecutive year, excitement for the event is palpable.

In February, after it was announced that Ballerini had been tapped to emcee the ceremony once again, the songstress expressed how thrilled she is to be heading up the awards show another time.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas," Ballerini said in a statement. "Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night."

And earlier this year, ET spoke with Ballerini, who again expressed her excitement about the annual gig.

"I love the CMTs. I grew up watching them, but more so it's the show that's really [has] such a beautiful, light, fun, celebratory energy," she told ET. "It's all about the fans, which country music to me is the genre that really has always been about that and that relationship and nurturing it. So I just think it's fun, it's light, it's celebratory and it's all about the music and the fans."

While she's flying solo this year -- after previously co-hosting with Kane Brown last year -- the "Peter Pan" singer teased some surprises.

"I think I might call up some friends just for a little help throughout the show, just to make it feel a little more warm and fuzzy," she added.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

