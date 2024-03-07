Bunnie XO, the wife of music superstar Jelly Roll, is recognizing the significance of a special day for her.

Bunnie previously announced in March 2023, "Just officially shut down my spicy site. What a fun ride that was."

On Tuesday, she reshared that post as a memory, and celebrated the anniversary of the announcement, writing, "Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry."

"I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making - wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business," she continued. "But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold."

"So thankful to all of you who believe in me & sub to my patreon, buy merch, listen to the pod & engage daily w/ me," she added. "THANK YOU"

Jelly Roll and Bunnie first met at one of his shows in 2015, and sparked a romance. The pair got engaged in 2016, and decided to tie the knot the same day at a chapel in Las Vegas.

However, some critics and commenters expressed their confusion over the timeline of her marriage in relation to her former line of work. So Bunnie broke it down in clear terms in a follow-up post.

"A lot of ppl seem to be confused as to how I just retired from SW last year because I've been married for 7 years lol.. so here's the answer. I'm an open book & don't mind letting y’all kno.." she wrote. "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him."

"And to be honest he never once asked me to," she continued. "He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, 'One day baby you won’t have to do this anymore.'"

She explained how, in 2018, she started her brand, and "funded it w/ the money I made in SW. I literally built my entire brand from the ground up without help from anyone- not even my husband."

"In 2022 my business Bunnie XO started making just as much money - if not more than my SW money," she explained. "So I couldn’t justify still having that part of my life when the new brand I created was thriving so much."

According to Bunnie, "My husband never once asked me to give up anything in my life." So, she decided to call it quits entirely on the site and "immerse" herself in working on her brand. Bunnie concluded that it was the "best decision I ever made."

