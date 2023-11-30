Khloé Kardashian has a new business plan sorted out. The 39-year-old reality star had some fun with producers on The Kardashians in a post-credits scene when asked about her upcoming plans.

"I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet," the mother of two quips of the often-racy subscription site. "I feel like it would be really lucrative."

She also joked about what some of her content might include, saying, "You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it. Put on pantyhose — do people still wear that? — slowly? Take off a sock? Woo hoo! Put my foot in some Jell-O? I don't know. Mud? Sand between my toes. I could keep going, but I think you get the drift of my account."

Kidding aside, in the show's season 4 finale, Khloé gets serious while reflecting on the past year.

"I think the greatest thing I've learned is that nothing can break me or my spirit. You can try, but I'm not going to let you," she says.

As for her relationship with Tristan Thompson, her ex and the father of her children, Khloé adds, "I am really proud of where I got to with Tristan. It's hard, but I'll do anything for my kids."

The pair split in December 2021 after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé.

The exes have worked on becoming better co-parents to their kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1, and Tristan recently reached out to several members of Khloé's family to apologize and take accountability for his actions.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

