This week's episode of The Kardashians was filled with uncomfortable and "long overdue" conversations. Tristan Thompson went on his apology tour, speaking to both Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who didn't hold back when it came to discussing his past cheating scandals.

But it was Tristan's ex, Khloé Kardashian, who made the surprising decision to speak about the 32-year-old NBA star's son, Theo, for the first time on camera.

"It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of [my family's] emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down," Khloé says, seemingly referencing the child Tristan fathered with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé.

Hulu

Tristan and Khloé first got together in 2016. Days before they welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018, the L.A. Lakers star was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Khloé. The two privately reconciled while raising their newborn daughter. Then, in 2019, Tristan was once again caught being unfaithful with Kylie's live-in best friend, Jordyn Woods. After some time apart, Khloé rekindled the romance with the athlete, only for a paternity scandal with Maralee to come to light in December 2021. It was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with the fitness instructor while he was secretly engaged to Khloé. Days before the news of the paternity lawsuit broke, Tristan encouraged Khloé to do an embryo transfer in order to have a second child with him via surrogate. Khloé and Tristan's son, Tatum Thompson, was born in July 2022.

It is unknown whether Tristan is involved in Theo's life. Tristan also has a 6-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

When news of the paternity scandal broke, it was covered on The Kardashians, with Khloé finding out in real time on a phone call with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Khloé subsequently split from Tristan, and while some members of her family have forgiven him and have even expressed support for them rekindling their romance, several of Khloé's sisters have not.

Hulu

"I don't think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you've done have been something that she's deserved," Kourtney tells Tristan in this week's episode.

Kylie also calls Tristan out, saying, "You do some dumb-a** s**t. I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the s**t you do is really f**king crazy."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

