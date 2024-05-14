Caitlin Clark is just hours away from making her much-anticipated WNBA regular season debut tonight. The Indiana Fever, the team that selected her No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, play the Connecticut Sun with all the action tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Adding to the excitement, the momentous matchup also marks the first time that Disney+ will stream a live sporting event.

Even before the rookie's WNBA season debut, Caitlin Clark is already making history. The Connecticut Sun announced on Monday that tonight's game will be the team's first sold-out home opener since the franchise's inaugural game in 2003. The 8,910-ticket sellout also marks the first sellout of the season for the Sun.

For basketball fans who didn't get tickets to Clark's first game, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun at home, including free livestream options.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game without cable

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and stream live on both ESPN+ and Disney+. You can also watch Caitlin Clark's first game with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. Below, find all the platforms on which you can stream the professional debut of superstar Caitlin Clark tonight.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN2 and over 200 other channels to watch nearly every WNBA game this season. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game for free.

Caitlin Clark's first regular season game with the Indiana Fever will stream live on Disney+. If you’re not a subscriber, Disney+ costs $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan, while it also goes for $13.99 monthly for the ad-free Premium tier.

After the Fever vs. Sun game, Disney+ will also air a second matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream WNBA games this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN2 down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds, to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording WNBA games if you're not home to watch them live.

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game will stream live on ESPN+. For $10.99 per month, subscribers get livestreaming access to select games, along with on-demand access to original docuseries and ESPN's exclusive sports analysis.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN2 along with over 90 other channels. Hulu + Live TV includes 12 sports channels such as FS1, TBS, TNT, and NFL Network as well as access to ESPN, ESPNU, and SEC Network for college sports.

Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial. Grab the free trial to stream the Fever vs. Sun game at no cost.

When and where is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark makes her regular WNBA season debut Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Her team, the Indiana Fever, plays the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

What time is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun season opener tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Coverage begins with "WNBA Tip-Off" at 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game on?

Caitlin Clark's regular WNBA season debut will air on ESPN2.

Where to get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, sweatshirts, hats and more gear can be found at Fanatics here.

When will Caitlin Clark play against Angel Reese?

After squaring off in the 2023 national championship game when the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will meet again when the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBA TV.

